Horoscope Today, July 15, 2019: Taurus, Pisces, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Aries, Capricorn – check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Capricorn is my sign of the day. We know this region of the zodiac as supremely practical, but it was not always so. In ancient times the Capricornian Goat was pictured dangling its tail in water, symbolising deep emotion and hidden feelings. Capricornian people are not to be underestimated!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Try not to take others too much for granted or you may come unstuck. There is a great deal waiting to be explained and, if major moves are planned, you would be wise to wait until the picture is clear. Also, rely on your natural charm to win rivals over to your side.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Wait for another few days for major family meetings or decisions. Today’s stars are sociable, indicating that you will make progress only if you operate as part of a team. Equality is the watchword, so try to make sure that everyone has a fair chance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Partners may still be in disagreement, but not for much longer. You could find it difficult to accomplish your tasks and feel as if one particular goal is slipping from your grasp. But be assured that friends and allies will continue to carry the torch on your behalf, probably right through to next year.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Now is a good time to reconsider your attitude to close partners. Also, develop all foreign contacts and get in touch with friends and relatives abroad. Adventure is in the air, even in a small way, and you may be tempted to take major risks – in moderation, of course!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Relatively sympathetic stars favour financial adventures. You are inclined to spend your hard-won money on luxuries and may be tempted to take a gamble. As to this last point, you must take responsibility for your own actions: if plans do come unstuck then it’s up to you to get them back on track.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Nobody really knows what you are thinking at the moment, or even what you are experiencing. Either your thoughts have sped ahead of your actions, or plans are lagging behind what is actually happening. One way or the other, you’ve got to catch up with yourself.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

There’s a wide range of possibilities today, which means that all astrologers should be disagreeing with each other. I’ll take a middle road and advise you to spread yourself around as widely as possible, investigating any personal options you may have ignored until now.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You appear to be having second thoughts, which may come as a surprise to some people who thought they knew you well. It may be that you no longer feel so secure in a choice that you took a few weeks ago, but that uncertainty may reflect nothing more then the fact that you must now stand on your own two feet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Your expansive and optimistic nature should now be an advantage. There is nothing to hold you back save your own memories, and perhaps fears. You can let rip and live like there’s no tomorrow. To put it another way, if you focus your attention on the present, then you will begin to build a better future.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It’s bound to be a few days before you gain a fix on exactly what is going on. You may do best to keep your private thoughts to yourself. You never know when blurting something out is going to have consequences opposite to those you desire: every word you utter could come to mean something much more than you intended.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You must now make some decisive moves and salvage as much as you can before your mood changes. Very soon you will realise that life is a good deal more mysterious and uncertain than you once thought. Someone close to you already realises that there can be no final answer.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You’re on top form, and if you are true to yourself you won’t put a foot wrong. The general tone of the day is argumentative, so you must decide whether to confront someone now or bide your time. Plus, if you know what’s good for you, you’ll make sure you pick the right target.