Horoscope Today, July 14: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Daily horoscope Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The day today

Sometimes it’s great artists, rather than scientists, who influence exploration of the heavens. In this case, it was the design for a robot of Leonardo da Vinci, who died five centuries ago, which was taken up by the US space agency as the prototype for an android to explore Mars – and prepare the ground for the first people to land on the red planet.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Pluto’s position is a fair indication that business affairs are teetering on the brink of welcome transformation whether you realise it yet or not. The advantage of astrology is that it can advise you how to take great care with investments, especially if money other than your own is involved. That’s why you’re being told to hang on until certainty returns.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s quite conceivable that today’ delicate planetary alignment will go completely unnoticed, yet you must be aware that powerful, emotional undercurrents could easily come to the surface. The wise Taurean will resolve problems sooner rather than later.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re never as confident as you seem and you should admit the extent to which your behaviour is influenced by the same concern for security and happiness that motivates other people, especially in view of today’s unusual, intriguing planetary alignments.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You seem to be having difficulty distinguishing between fact and fantasy and the worry is that you’re about to reap the harvest of past mistakes. Yet, it’s never too late to learn who is for you and who is against you. There may still be some stress at work, but it seems to have more to do with the past than the present.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s no sign of an end to current confusion, yet you must take a positive attitude based on the realisation that you are going through a vital period of psychological spring-cleaning which is heralding a new cycle of your life. Mars makes a meal of your financial affairs, so try to stick to the important questions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

In spite of your reputation, you often thrive on challenging circumstances, and this is one time when you can put your skill in crisis management to the test, much to the relief of at least one old friend. Remember, though, that if you push someone too hard you may drive them away.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The fact is that a great many people are concerned about their investments but, unlike most of your acquaintances, you’ve a chance to shape the outcome to your benefit and avoid the losses that may be hovering on the horizon. Partners will soon thank you for your past efforts, by the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The current double formation between the Sun and Neptune is a beautiful planetary alignment which brings you the possibility of completely rearranging your priorities, even to the extent of successfully making a final break in a partnership that no longer pleases you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

In spite of evidence to the contrary, it’s ninety- five per cent certain that current fears and phobias exist solely in your own mind and that in reality there’s little to worry about. So keep cool and don’t lose your head. Otherwise you’ll annoy people instead of getting them on your side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Somehow you must distinguish between close colleagues who genuinely have your interests at heart and those who are merely using you for their own selfish ends. It will help to become more discriminating when you meet new people, rather than finding out too late that you’ve made the wrong friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The plain fact is that nothing lasts for ever, and comfortable though your life might be in several important respects, you will soon be forced to make important changes across the whole spectrum from professional to private affairs. And when you do that, you’ll start attracting very different people into your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon confers a degree of emotional security which should help you through a series of upheavals. In fact, over the next few days, you’ll probably be inundated with friends appealing to you for assistance. Not all requests for help will be genuine, though, so you could have some difficult choices to make.