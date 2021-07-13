Horoscope Today, July 13: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, July 13: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction: Sagittarius, if it pleases you, keep something very important to yourself.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You are beginning to doubt whether a number of financial commitments are really worth the bother. In any case you’ll have to settle bills for purchases or other obligations which are due to work out more costly than you feared. Remember that partners have the advantage, so don’t push issues you can’t win.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The planets maintain their tense alignment today with an interesting aspect from Neptune to the Sun adding to the sense of confusion. Above all you should observe the old rule that the more logical your approach, the happier will be the outcome.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Venus’ helpful presence is boosting your morale, and whatever else happens today, it will be your sense of status and responsibility that is crucial to your well-being and happiness. A colleague at work may seem determined to disagree.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

These are uncertain times and you’re not the only person to have financial cares, so stop being so self-indulgent. How about relaxing for a change and splashing out some of your hard-earned cash on a treat for you and your friends? Work still seems to be going slowly, so take it easy if you can.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Take domestic matters in hand and pay close attention to any and all possible causes of family friction. Some of the decisions that need to be taken may seem hard now but will be worthwhile in the long run. Your costs still appear to be rising, so keep an eye on unnecessary expenditure.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

It looks very much as if someone is trying to get the better of you, possibly without your being fully aware of what they’re up to. In any event, your behaviour in the past will assure friends that you are now in the right. Family members may be unconvinced, though.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You may as well prepare yourself for what could be a hectic and trying day, but there’s no reason at all why you shouldn’t come through with flying colours, having gained enormously in self-respect and confidence. Your optimism shines through in the end.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

With Mercury still pestering the Sun, it’s doubtful whether you’ll be able to give a straight answer to a straight question, but it doesn’t really matter as long as you know what you mean and other people aren’t too confused. There is so much still to be said in a treasured relationship, but you may not be able to say it yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

At all costs don’t give other people the impression that you’ve been using them for your own ends, even if there has been a hint of exploitation in your relationships lately. There should be more room for give and take. In fact, the more you give, the more you’ll receive.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Venus continues to confer its blessings on your finances, raising prospects for renewed prosperity. Hopefully the emotional traumas of the past will now be no more than distant memories. Remember the importance of discretion in relation to current relationships – and don’t open your mouth when you shouldn’t!

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Your ruling planets, Saturn and Uranus, are currently making a rather powerful aspect to each other, and you may be under considerable pressure. But every cloud has a silver lining and even apparently major crises will bring welcome benefits in your direction.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The planetary position is generally favourable, especially now that Venus and Jupiter are poised to help you on your way, and any difficulties you are currently facing are very much the result of your own bad management. So, the solutions lie with you more than with the stars.