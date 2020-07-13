Horoscope Today July 13, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Capricorn and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 13, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Capricorn and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you manage to sort out all financial duties and complications today, you will give yourself a much easier ride over the rest of the week. Romantically, this could be a significant moment, with secrets coming into the open over the next few days.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s occupation of important regions of your chart is a symbolic indication that you hold the centre stage, and can therefore afford to dictate the pace. It’s very much a favourable time for romantic Taureans, so let your imagination roam free.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are famous for your reliance on the facts, but there are times when even your legendary objectivity slips. You may do better to concentrate on creating a good impression in subtle and intuitive ways. If there is anything which you can do to ease a loved one’s burdens, please do so as soon as you can.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Strong social stars today reveal that even if you’re at work you will have to pay great attention to partners’ needs and desires. But if you’re preoccupied with matters of a more personal nature then you may consider cancelling one particular engagement. Don’t be hasty.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Finances are obviously a major bone of contention, but probably because you know how well you could do if only you had the chance. The best advice now is to dream on and hope that your intuitions come up with the answer. Check your fantasies against the facts, though.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s not the facts and figures that are important, but the message behind them. You should therefore do everything you can to avoid being taken in by appearances. You might take all financial offers with a healthy pinch of salt, if only because other people don’t seem to have your grip on reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Crucial planets are now aligned with the very foundations of your solar chart. You probably still feel that you’re being under-cut, almost as if everything you have always relied on is being steadily eroded. Don’t worry about it, for a very healthy change is under way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may have every reason to believe that you have been wronged, and now that misunderstandings seem to be present on a potentially grand scale, your suspicions may be confirmed. Or so you imagine! Always bear in mind that the truth may be the very reverse of what you think.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If today is about anything, it’s about trust. You may allow loved ones or close associates all the freedom of manoeuvre they need to succeed or fail. Even though they may be slightly muddled, in the final analysis they have to take responsibility for their own ideas and actions. And all you can do is offer constructive advice and support.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you are now confronted with obstacles or challenges at home, don’t hold back or, worse still, decide to give up altogether. Even quite small developments may seem like a mighty step into the unknown, so it’s important that you boost your self-confidence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

What you have experienced recently may make you wonder if a complete break or separation is necessary. On the other hand, you may feel that, at a time when there is so much to play for, you shouldn’t be too hasty. The same old thoughts are likely to be wandering around your mind for some time yet!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should make every effort to explain yourself, even if you think there is no more to say. Don’t be afraid to ask silly questions, or go over plans and proposals which have already been confirmed. It’s all a matter of sorting out the practical questions which underpin your personal hopes.

