Horoscope Today, July 13, 2019: Aries, Gemini, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Pisces, Virgo, Capricorn – check astrology prediction

With increasing numbers of people going into space, astrologers will soon have a problem casting horoscopes on other planets. Actually, we first did this at the first Moon landing fifty years ago. I suspect that future astrologers will guess that Earth’s location in the horoscope of someone born on other planets will represent their home!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s a strange feel about today’s planetary positions which, as far as you are concerned, brings your best chance of a bit of peace and quiet, always important to restore your battered morale at the end of the week. Could some long-lost memory be emerging from your past? I think so.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Now that you’ve turned the corner, leaving a whole phase of life behind, you will soon have a better idea of what you’re doing, why you’re doing it and where it’s all leading to. In general, today’s mixture of passion and realism suits you, so why not stop struggling and accept that the world is on your side?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

From a close examination of the stars, it appears that you’ve little to fear from threatened confrontations or crises and everything to look forward to in terms of rest, relaxation and a chance to re-charge your batteries. In spite of everything, I am sure you will return fitter than ever.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Sympathetic signs from the Moon for most of the day encourage you to treat friends more sensitively, although you may be too wrapped up in your own hopes and fears to take other people seriously. They also, by the way, encourage you to spend more money!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mars, the most energetic of all the planets, continues to give a cutting edge to events around you which is stimulating but may be rather dangerous emotionally. With luck you should manage to get your own way, especially if you’re dealing with family matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

After all you’ve been through, you’re now looking forward to the time when life will at last be more restful. Part of the difficulty lies in your failure to organise your affairs properly. And that’s a problem which dates back well into last year, to when conditions were different.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

At last you’re standing up for yourself, and an issue which has caused a certain amount of angst in family circles should be close to a solution. Do what you can to help the healing process on its way, and you’ll earn the love and respect of your peers in the process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can be justly pleased with your progress, but don’t expect other people to praise you unduly. There are those who disagree profoundly with what you have done as well as your way of doing it. You have probably learnt by now that gentle persuasion works much better than banging heads together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Whether the future continues along positive lines is largely up to you. No two of you will have used your skills, opportunities and experience in exactly the same way. It won’t be long before the tide really starts to turn in your direction, although I suspect that you’re growing tired of waiting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus is the traditional ruler of emotional relationships, and its position in your chart in recent weeks has indicated a tendency to be too secretive in this department. There may be something a partner should know. But should you tell them? You can, but you’ll have to sugar the pill.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Important decisions lie ahead as far as your professional status is concerned, but there may be other ambitions about which choices will have to be made fairly soon. A partner may be moving too fast for your liking. On the other hand, you’re not exactly sitting on your hands.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is a time to focus on your spiritual interests. You’re not one to preach or proselytise, and you’ll benefit most if you pursue your enquiries behind the scenes and without attracting attention. Enlightenment is really not so far away! And, in love, enjoy your fantasies.