Horoscope Today, July 12: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You may be feeling slightly miffed at the behaviour of someone who appears to have little regard for your financial status or earnings, yet the continuing presence of Mars in your sign reveals that the time is fast approaching when you will be proved to have been right.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Concern about your emotional well-being may be aroused by secret worries. Yet under current planetary influences you’ve a golden opportunity to deal with any lingering problems and get into shape for the coming months Venus, that most affectionate planet, is receiving plenty of support, so you should reach your goals.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Pluto’s continuing challenge to your sign is really quite wearing and, right now, there seems little doubt about the necessity for compromise, whether you want to or not. It may take a show of generosity to win you over. Partners have the best ideas, by the way, so sit back and listen.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Traditionally Cancer is considered an artistic sign, yet all too often you have ignored creative aspirations that need to be expressed and talents that should be developed. Over the next fortnight why don’t you look for ways to make up for all that lost time?

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You learnt many years ago that life is not always easy, but that sometimes it’s periods of stress which result in the greatest success and ultimately personal satisfaction and happiness. So don’t let current problems disturb you any more than is necessary.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Although you often adopt a high moral stance, in practice you are easily seduced into spreading gossip which may be baseless, or in harming other people’s interests through ill-considered secret activities. Try to be more open and honest, and don’t let rivals get under your skin.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

By now the situation in your second solar house reveals that your financial affairs could well be in a muddle, but if you’re in a state of uncertainty this reflects the fact that there are a number of different options before you. Professional adjustments should be nearing completion.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

The winds of change are blowing through at least one major area of your life and you may be wondering where it will all end. The truth is that the current rash of alterations and adjustments should come to an end within a month. As soon as that happens, you’ll be able to plan your next step.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Much of what is going on behind the scenes will undoubtedly be to your benefit if only you would sit back and let certain events take their natural course. There may be a number of delays, but nothing you can’t handle by calling on your creative skills.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Social influences are definitely working in your favour, and if you’re unhappy with the attitude or behaviour of someone with whom you’re closely involved, why not take the bull by the horns, bring tensions to the surface and make certain that everyone is reassured.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

If you haven’t already done so it’s absolutely essential that you take practical and hard-headed decisions. Even though there may be one or two hold-ups today, you must press ahead with your original schedule. Try to cut down on financial costs before they spin out of control.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Jupiter, your benevolent ruling planet, doesn’t seem to know whether it wants to help you with your current plans or force you to take a different course altogether. The truth is, you must try and keep all the alternatives in mind. I know that’s a tall order, but I also know that if anyone can do it, you can.