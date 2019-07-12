Horoscope Today, July 12, 2019: Pisces, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Aries, Capricorn – check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

According to the most ancient omens, when Venus rises as the Morning Star, it’s known as the Herald of Day. This is a sign that well-behaved people will be super-charming, and rude people will be much more polite than usual. Sounds good to me!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is bound to be an almighty row over finances, although if you’re lucky, it will be delayed until next week by which time you’ll have had a chance to put matters right. Overspending and unrealistic ambitions may be to blame but, then, unless you think big, you’ll never get anywhere.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s good to stick to your principles but, as you know, you can be a little too obstinate. If recent events haven’t taught you the value of flexibility and compromise, nothing will. At home, go for total change, just in case you had any doubts. The best advice comes from those in the know, so ask!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may still be adjusting to the fact that, after a number of years, you are no longer the centre of attention. In many ways this change reflects a shift in your self-image rather than any real alteration in your circumstances. That will make it much easier to cope with.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your famous Cancerian reserve stems not so much from a lack of feeling as from a failure to express those very considerable emotions that inhabit your unconscious. Try to be more direct in future. Because, if you’re not, other people will be! That’s for sure.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus, Mercury and Neptune, those three sensational planets, are still occupying significant positions. With any luck, the pressure and uncertainty which they have brought into your life should now be in their final stages. And hopefully you should soon feel fitter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Sun is decisively altering its relationship to Mercury, your ruling planet, but in many respects the heat may still be on. In particular, take into account just how desperate an acquaintance or business partner is to hear from you: sit down and listen!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The week may be drawing to a close but there are indications of a last-minute panic at work, prompted by events for which you may or may not be responsible. In any event, you’ll be required to deal with the consequences in your usual inimitable, charming style.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Often, it’s surprisingly difficult to cope with good fortune, if only because of the inevitable adjustments to a new routine which must follow. Don’t let such considerations blind you to your current opportunities, or to an offer made by a close relation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It cannot be stressed too highly that Mercury, situated as it is in a realistic sector of your solar chart, is providing you with protection and guarantees that you’d be a fool to ignore. All areas of your life may benefit. And I honestly believe that they will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your current planetary patterns are bound to exacerbate certain irritations, yet it’s at such times that you are driven to implement improvements in your circumstances and relationships that would otherwise inevitably be delayed indefinitely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

After many ups and downs, you may now look forward to a period in which you’ll be able to appreciate past achievements in an atmosphere of calm rather than one of strife and antagonism. On the other hand, if you accept that anything new is probably better than the life you’re leaving behind, you’ll get on so much better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You can afford to be pleased with all the prizes and rewards you’ve won in the past and, if you are fair to yourself, you must admit that these are considerable. There’s every reason to rest on your laurels, and none to join in the problems created by partners.