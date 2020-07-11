Horoscope Today July 11, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 11, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The strongest planetary alignments today connect signs which are alternately friendly and hyper-critical. This almost certainly means that while there is plenty of inspiration in the air, your best plan is to fall in behind other people, allowing them to take the lead.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The pleasure principle is never far away. In fact, it’s a reasonable day for a spot of extravagance, especially if you’re spending other people’s money, but if you do splash out it could be because you’re trying to avoid the implications of certain long-term commitments.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A loyal partner is likely to require your full and undivided attention today, so listen sympathetically and give them the best advice you can. You should also be able to make a number of important decisions – and put them into practice! Help is close at hand, and all you need to do is ask.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may start to get a grip on business matters, and consider your long-term future. You still seem to be shelling out on the basis of promises made some time ago, but you’ll probably be able to turn the tables next week. You have to be sympathetic to a partner’s predicament, though.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Modern psychologists talk about your ‘shadow’, meaning all those qualities, characteristics and actions which you are reluctant to acknowledge, but are no less you for all that. For once you must face up to everything that has been swept under the carpet. You might even find something there to enjoy!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Home and family matters are in for a brief overhaul. Rather than curbing relations’ basic instincts, you should set out to encourage them to establish their own limits and explore their talents to the full. They might even acquire respect for your wise words and rich experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

An emotional or romantic commitment should now be up for review. One thing that everyone can rely on is that your mood is very serious, and that you will take the right decisions for everybody. That, at least, is the theory. In practice there may be one or two embarrassments along the way!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re standing at a crossroads, and there are major personal and professional choices to make. However, your perspective should be different every day, and today’s questions concern cash matters and financial security. See if there’s any way you can cut costs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have a certain amount of responsibility for other people, mainly in terms of making sure that their interests and welfare are protected. But, if you feel like escaping to a far corner of the globe, the signs seem positive. You need a break – and soon!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may well feel like spending as much time by yourself as you can, dreaming about the future. If you are to be especially active today, it looks very much as if it will be charitable matters which grab you. It’s time to go in search of sainthood, and earn your halo.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Stability and security are gifts which you can offer your loved ones and partners at the moment. This may go against the grain, but if you act out of character life will take a very interesting course indeed. You might even wonder why you never did it earlier!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may press on with your treasured ambitions, even if nobody else is prepared to help. The plain truth is that the most important things in your life at the moment are those which concern you and you alone! Other people should back off and mind their own business!

