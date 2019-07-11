Horoscope Today, July 11, 2019: Taurus, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Gemini, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

The upcoming Mars-Neptune pattern represents all people who fight for their beliefs. Normally such folk are respected, for they are seen to have integrity. I’m not so sure, though! I tend to be more keen on people who are always ready to compromise, and that’s just what I’d advise today!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You should by now see that recent events have had implications regarding the extent to which you value your worth and talents as well as pointing to different financial options. You may be inclined to make a complete break with those past personal habits that you have outgrown.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

At last your head should be ruling your heart, and should continue to do so if you don’t want personal disputes to spill over into your business affairs. Emotional entanglements have a way of draining your resources, but don’t let your health suffer as well.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Try and see the advantages of a proposed arrangement, all the more so if you are inclined to dismiss the person or people involved as weak or incompetent. In fact, it’s time to listen to wise counsel. And, when you have done that, you will be much better prepared to get your way.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The good news regarding your work is that Mars, which has been responsible for various underlying conflicts, is no longer as important as it once was. Lose no time in discussing problems with your colleagues. And don’t do anything precipitate in the financial field.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Why ignore the fact that you have skills and talents as creative as anyone you know? This is no time to allow daily trivia to take up so much effort that you fail to develop your fascinating qualities. If work and hum-drum chores build up, I am afraid you’ll just have to put up with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Don’t complain too strenuously about the lack of support you’ve received from people who are supposed to be on your side. They can’t very well help you if you haven’t told them what you’re doing! If your work commitments accumulate, you’re liable to do something rash, but keep an eye on the consequences.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The situation at the moment seems to be improving steadily, although you are justified in being over-cautious and concerned, fearful that certain difficulties might return to haunt you. On the other hand, I can’t see anyone getting the better of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Other people may be hoping that they’ll be the beneficiaries of whatever success or good luck you have created for yourself. Yet there really is no reason why you should allow yourself to be blackmailed. It’s just that when you’re not sure what partners are up to, you imagine the worst. Relax!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Give careful consideration to a proposition or offer put to you now, because the moment you decide to get involved in a new scheme, a series of obstacles will be removed, opening the way to other possibilities. And that just has to be very good news, hasn’t it?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Adverse or challenging planetary aspects have been associated with recent feelings of insecurity, yet now that astrological alignments are changing so fast, it’s important to let go of past fears and worries. And, as it happens, you do have most of the best ideas at the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is a testing time of the year for you although, in a sense, opportunities for change and improvement have never been as powerful as now. You must have faith in your ability to bring off a successful professional coup. You should also be convinced that you can win someone’s heart.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Decisive aspects during the next couple of weeks urge you to reach final decisions that will affect your work for years to come. In the meantime, listen to the words of wisdom that flow from those more experienced than you. After all, it is never too late to learn.