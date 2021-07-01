Horoscope Today, July 1, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Many times you have earned the admiration of those who matter most by steadfastly refusing ever to buckle under the strain. Now you can rest on your laurels and relish the fruits of your success. On the whole, this looks like a smooth moment for love, although bear in mind that if you don’t take a chance now, you may not have a second opportunity.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

If partners or close companions are currently disagreeable, they will not remain so for long. You will win them over through the sheer power of your quite extraordinary charm. Put some distance between you and stressful situations, just enough to protect your sensitive soul.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Associates may not share all your aspirations, so do be prepared for negative responses and stony silences. Perhaps there is something missing in your presentation. A lack of tact, maybe? Still, however blunt you are, partners will be even more so!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Nobody can question your devotion and loyalty. However, you are likely to over-dramatise the most ordinary events and see offence where none was intended. Try and cultivate a relaxed, even frivolous, outlook. That way you’ll be in a much better spirit to cope with partners when they become over-stressed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Although there are a number of reassuring aspects this week, you must still face up to certain onerous duties. Thus a buoyant mood will be kept in check by the realisation that your routine must be adhered to. For all creative and romantic Leos, new volcanic passions are about to stir.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept. 23)

You are probably right to refuse to be rushed, or forced to sign on the dotted line. You cannot make a firm commitment unless you are completely sure that other people hold your interests as dear as their own. You will soon find out that a rival is right, by the way, so be ready to back down if you have to.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Once again, you are being urged to devote all your time and energy to fulfilling your vision of a better life, even though you may be distracted by a mixture of financial worry and emotional uncertainty. In affairs of the heart, take it easy and play it cool.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Common sense and sound principles must soon finally convince you that you will have to fight for the truth. Yet keep it in mind that other people are not being willfully obstructive. They just don’t have your breadth of vision. You will soon have to decide whether to confront a partner or leave well alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Like many people at the moment, you must stagger your workload if you are not to be snowed under. You would do well to delegate any tasks at home or at work to people who have the skill and experience to complete them on your behalf – if such people exist, that is!

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Now that the planets have abandoned that area of your chart ruling domestic matters, concentrate on what is taking place on the home front. The point is that you are now in the driving seat. Yet you still have your doubts, so don’t act until you’re absolutely ready.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You may begin to feel that it is pointless going over any more old ground or churning yourself up emotionally for the sake of people who clearly do not value your remarkable gifts. Stick up for yourself for a change and don’t let other people walk on your interests, even if they think they do have the right.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

In the past you may have been able to turn a blind eye, but now you cannot avoid facing up to situations which affect your domestic life. Decisive action is what is required, and you will let yourself down if you delay. Colleagues expect you to be up on the facts, so you’d better know what you’re talking about!