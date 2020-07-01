Horoscope Today July 1, 2020: Aquarius, Libra, Scorpio and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today July 1, 2020: Aquarius, Libra, Scorpio and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

For the third day running the Moon is making supportive alignments, which should surely be cause for rejoicing. It is important, by the way, not to blame other people, but to acknowledge your own role in causing certain difficulties or awkward situations.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may feel slightly resentful at the apparent ease with which other people are able to exploit you or treat you like part of the furniture. However, one way to fit in is to go along with the trend and be charitable, recognising the ways in which you can help strangers.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your new planetary developments are generally favourable. Perhaps you will now have a bit of time to stop, think and separate the lies from the truth. Someone has certainly been spinning a line, even though they probably believe every word of it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you’re a true Cancerian, you should come out from under your stone and head for the number one job. Forget past embarrassments and realise that everyone makes mistakes, not just you! You should also try to convince a friend or loved one that your feelings are genuine.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s good to give up when you are ahead. In view of current developments, you should look at whatever area of life is doing very well and do what you can to maintain your current position while beginning to put your energy elsewhere. Your timing must be perfect!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It would do you a power of good if you got your financial situation on a proper footing. There will be suggestions and schemes coming up over the next year which require an injection of cash, and it will obviously be very useful if you are solvent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may be puzzling over a mystery, or perhaps straining to keep a secret. My advice would be to maintain discretion for a little while longer, perhaps until the weekend. This shouldn’t inhibit you from doing what you know to be right, or from setting a good example.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Just a quick word about your physical well-being: it looks as if you may be overdoing it. Indeed, some of you have already overdone it, so take as much rest and relaxation as you need to get back on course. You really should maintain a balance between competing pressures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There is so much planetary activity aligned with ambitious regions of your chart that you might now expect to receive public acclaim. But for what? All the signs are that your skills as an entertainer may soon be most admired, perhaps to your surprise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There are no signs that your chart is any less sensitive than before. Neither are you about to become any less assertive. What you must learn now is the art of avoiding banana skins. On a more mundane note, you can draw various domestic threads together, today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You can’t always be putting yourself under pressure to get things done, and in many ways this is a day to relax and take stock. At home help may come from a surprising source, while at work an employer may hold out the prospect of increased money or status – but will the price be worth it?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The whole range of personal affairs and relationships is now up for re-consideration. Partly, this is because certain irritating and unsettling alignments are now moving on, but also because you are about to extend your social net. New friends are bound to change the way you think.

