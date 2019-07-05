Horoscope Today, July 05, 2019: Scorpio, Libra, Aries, Virgo, check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It’s time to put yourself first, but recognise that others will come second and therefore deserve your help, sympathy and assistance. If at all possible, please do make financial plans earlier rather than later, for you need to be well prepared before new choices loom.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – Apr 20)

Venus’ movements are very fortunate from the general romantic and emotional point of view, not that you’ll notice just yet. First you have to get in touch with people from your past and then, within seven days, something will have happened to make you smile.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It could be another four or five days before you have the power to enforce your will without the risk that you’ll shoot yourself in the foot or undermine your own interests. This is a day to form alliances and act in concert with your sympathisers.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Employers or those in positions of authority should be gearing up for some sort of initiative, but they may not make it before you take your decisions. And if you’re sensible and keep quiet when others are sounding off, then you may be let off the hook and saved from embarrassment.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Try to see people and situations as they really are. If you genuinely manage to understand the true nature of what’s going on, you will realise that delays and unpunctuality are part of life’s rich tapestry. Actually, an unscheduled hold-up might give you the chance to think again.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Although you are very realistic in some senses, you do tend to bury your head in the sand when emotions are raised. You must realise that loved ones are entitled to receive direct answers to clear questions. If you’re honest with them then they’re more likely to be straight with you.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

As far as very intimate affairs are concerned, you must refuse to be drawn back into the past, no matter how persistent and tiresome other people become. Never allow yourself to be emotionally blackmailed, and if you have done something embarrassing, then come out and admit it!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Your personal life seems to have been turned upside down not once, not twice but possibly three times over the last twelve months. Everything seems to depend on how well you manage one or two important relationships, and how successful you are in keeping partners on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Questions of a joint financial nature may have made you feel inefficient or inept – or just not good at handling money! However, what transpires before long may have made you rather more certain than you were that you can handle almost any eventuality.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Far too much has been going on behind the scenes for you to be bothered by new developments. One issue is that the questions no longer seem as clear-cut as they once were, and that standards appear to have slipped. Stick to high principles and you can’t go too far wrong!

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

All those significant planetary patterns indicate far-reaching changes in partnership affairs. If at all possible, you must get a grip on people who won’t, or can’t, understand what requires to be done. Perhaps they need a good talking to! But are you the person to do it?

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Any arguments that do erupt over the next month or so are likely to be prompted by opportunities at home. Do your best and get on and complete each and every outstanding task. You’ll never actually get to the end, but at least you can shift some of the burden on to other shoulders.