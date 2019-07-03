Horoscope Today, July 03, 2019: Pisces, Gemini, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mars, planet of energy, is now lifting you out of a rather stale period and recharging your batteries. It’s your mind which is about to benefit from all that celestial activation, and very soon ideas will be flowing thick and fast. Try them out on friends to see how realistic they are.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s dynamic alignments will not go unnoticed. The point, though, is that any emotional hurricanes are likely to completely pass you by, hitting friends, colleagues and acquaintances instead. One word of caution, and that is to be very careful in your dealings with authority.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You appear to be even more perceptive at the moment, partly because of intense alignments emanating from emotional regions of your chart. Just see to it that any professional contacts are not knocked off balance by impetuous or impulsive people – or by your own impatience.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

So much depends on your ability to handle facts. You see, if you resort to the normal emotional stereotype, you can set out to charm the opposite sex, but you won’t win respect. If you challenge other people’s image of you and surprise them, you may acquire their undying admiration.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The best planetary aspects now relate to financial interests, but you must stifle any tendency to leap ahead without considering the consequences. Generous gestures are fine if you expect nothing in return, otherwise direct your efforts where they are going to be appreciated.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

In so many ways you set up difficulties for yourself. It’s in your nature to seek the rocky road and to refuse offers of assistance. If I were you, though, I’d look around for sources of support, mainly from anyone who can help you understand your conflicting emotions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You do tend to be a little over-concerned with appearances, but during the next week or so you will begin to be surprisingly disinterested in others’ attitudes and opinions. You will discover that life can be so much more relaxing when you do what you want!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Over the past few weeks you appear to have veered between self-doubt on the one hand and a deep belief in your own destiny on the other. Now you’ll have the chance to find stability in the company of sensible people, but that might mean considering options you’d always turned down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A lot of troubled waters have passed under the bridge in the past. However, as far as your worldly ambitions are concerned, the position is looking bright. Imminent events at work follow on from good fortune as far back as ten years ago, perhaps events which affected people very close to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

After a lot of trials and tribulations, the next six months could be a relatively pleasant time for most of you. As from now, you should start to consolidate all your gains, however small and apparently insignificant. You should also see to it that all outstanding emotional business is dealt with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Stick up for yourself and don’t allow others’ lack of faith or imagination to dim your vision of the future. You have no reason to feel that just because partners don’t understand you, you have to rein yourself in. It’s time to plough your own furrow, to do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A major upheaval or alteration in the working pattern of your life is likely to take place now that Mars is sweeping through such an important area of your chart. But in this, as in all things, the cause is likely to come from where you least expect it.