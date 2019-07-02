Horoscope Today, July 02, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Pisces — check astrology prediction

Toggle Menu
Horoscope Today, July 02, 2019: Pisces, no doubt you would prefer to do things in a direct and open manner. Yet with Mercury in such an intriguing situation, this kind of ambition seems to be a long way off.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is forcing you to face up to social responsibilities and turn your attention to what you can do for the good of all. Your goal today should be to reform all personal contacts. You may cut out self-interest, and eliminate stale old habits and responses as well.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re much too smart to be taken in and there is no point in telling you that everything in the garden is rosy. However, I am duty bound to point out that the majority of the planets are harmoniously aligned and therefore that any complaints or grumbles are likely to be exaggerated!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Personally and emotionally this could be quite a complex and challenging time, but not, it must be stressed, because your planets are in a sensitive mood. Everything arises from the plain fact that you’re not quite sure what you want at home.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Financial arrangements should now be completed and your course for the coming period may be set. Remember that your next twelve months should be relatively prosperous, so don’t let doubts creep in now. What you have to do first is break out of the patterns which have lost you money in the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a day for business, but not for major long-term decisions. Your judgment is bound to suffer, so don’t be taken in by amazing offers or wonderful promises – they’ll probably fail to materialise. On the other hand every idea needs to be considered because you can’t yet say which one is going to yield dividends, including emotional ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is a slight tendency to get carried away and ignore all those obvious pitfalls. Over the next few days your judgment will deteriorate. Artistic and romantic Virgos will benefit, but if you’ve detailed matters to consider, take care – very great care indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Most of your problems at the moment seem to emanate from feeling slightly restricted. Yet you’ll probably find it difficult to put your finger on what exactly is happening, and to whom. It all depends on your personal situation, so don’t judge other people too harshly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is definitely not an ideal time to try to arrange discussions or meetings. By the beginning of next week, though, you’ll discover that other people are more sympathetic to your aims, even if they do still fail to comprehend the real inner you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Changes at home are a distinct possibility. However, if by any chance you are dreaming of a move or similar substantial improvements, the indications are complex, and driven by regrets and resentment over what happened in the past. In this case you must rely on yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You find it so easy to confuse the wood with the trees that you may leave yourself in an awful muddle. Do continue to take extra care when travelling, and be sure to let others know what you’re up to. The fact is, you like to be liked and you’ll never forgive yourself if you think you’ve let a special person down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Financial affairs are about to get more intense, not less, so I doubt if you’ve anything to gain from ignoring a problem in the hope that it will go away. A friend, possibly female, is about to come to your aid, but the funny thing is that you might not find out about it for another three or four weeks.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

No doubt you would prefer to do things in a direct and open manner. Yet with Mercury in such an intriguing situation, this kind of ambition seems to be a long way off. Until you are sure of your ground, stick to what you know. Sometimes it seems as if you can make something happen just by dreaming about it. Not true, I’m afraid!

