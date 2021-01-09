Horoscope Today, January 9, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you are to broaden your support or extend your horizons over the coming months, you’d better start now. Try arousing emotional sympathy, but without in any way slipping into self-pity. Other people are hardly likely to support you if they don’t think you’re concerned about them.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s bound to be a little longer before you fully recover from last year’s minor setbacks. In part, that’s a tribute to the power of your memory. Today’s lunar position offers travel as an escape route, but also advises you to check out the ethical implications: you want to do the right thing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Sun and Mercury command you to stick to hard work today – and that’s an order! Yet, other planets give completely contradictory advice, and if you’re determined to enjoy yourself then you

should aim for imaginative pursuits, not to mention those which could bring in extra cash.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The art of compromise doesn’t always come naturally, which is why you may now have a slight difficulty fitting in with others’ plans. However, fit in you must. Also, be prepared to spend to support your romantic dreams. I don’t mean that you should waste your cash, just utilise whatever is necessary.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Sun and Jupiter combine to stimulate the extravagant regions of your horoscope. This is a wonderful aspect for those of you who imagine that money grows on trees. The rest of you, take care! If Mars and Neptune mean anything, then it’s that you’re likely to lose control. Don’t!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

For once, you may surrender yourself to total enthusiasm and give yourself over wholeheartedly to a special venture. If there’s a choice between over-committing yourself or going without, you may go for the first option. You can sort out the details later.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

One way or another, you’ll soon have to put the collective good before private interest. It’s a fine time for everyone who is working to make the world a better place, or is otherwise dabbling in a charitable enterprise. Your reputation for honesty will do you good in the long run.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s an ideal day for traditional occupations, perhaps because the future seems to be so dangerous. It’s also a deeply significant moment for family relationships, with indications that things may never be quite the same again. Make sure that they’re better!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’ll be a minor clash of interests between home and work, or private ties and public ambitions. In actual fact, any difficulties may be in your imagination. You may continue to juggle all your commitments and keep all balls in the air at the same time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Family members are certainly going to be stuck fast unless they turn to you for help, advice and assistance. But then they may have trouble pinning you down. By all accounts your solar chart is in a peculiarly restless, adventurous and imaginative phase.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may as well forget your responsibilities and have fun – but only if you have a team of servants and staff to make sure that practical matters are well taken care of. As you can see, it’s a complicated moment! No matter what your individual predilections, don’t let others hold you back without good cause.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re very free with your ideas, but not always with your feelings or plans. Partners who imagine you’re being very straightforward and open may therefore be profoundly mistaken! At the very least you should make a point of being honest with yourself.