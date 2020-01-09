Horoscope Today, January 9, 2020: Libra, Aries, Leo, Virgo, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today, January 9, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Libra, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces– check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 9, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Libra, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces– check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Your lunar alignments denote a busy day and you’d be best advised to devote your time to routine chores and detailed practical tasks. Grand gestures and dramatic flourishes may make up for cancelled engagements, but you don’t want to make a promise which will raise expectations that can never be met.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Today’s planetary picture adds to the general feeling that even though there may be little change in your long-term prospects, the day-to-day situation is moving rapidly. You must be prepared to adapt to altering circumstances, or risk being left behind.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Psychologically, the biggest issue you face is how much you value yourself. Geminians often suffer from a poor self-image, the result of taking criticism far too personally. A thicker skin would come in handy. And don’t let other people get on your nerves.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun is shedding new light on areas of your life that have remained hidden for some time. Some of what you discover will be welcome but the rest may force a radical re-think. In love, old relationships are favoured, and deep passions could surface at any moment.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Venus aligns with Jupiter in a pattern which allows you to put aside certain cares and woes and enjoy yourself for a change. Meanwhile, other planets stir up long-buried feelings. In spite of the prevailing uncertainty you must make time for a little innocent pleasure.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Being a Virgo you will no doubt do your utmost to get the better of other people, especially family members, and neutralise those who have been giving you the run-around at home. However, here’s a tip — be very careful if you’re giving someone a ticking-off, because they might over-react.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Although you might prefer to do things in a completely open or direct manner, as is your Libran inclination, you will get what you really want through discreet meetings and indirect approaches. One step forward, three steps sideways, should do the business.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You should neither shirk your responsibilities nor avoid certain personal confrontations, but you must reject those burdens which are frankly out of step with your current needs, wants and desires. You should also be very restrained when subjected to provocation or pressure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

It is still very much a question of juggling your personal commitments. You’ve been through a great deal in the past, but now you must realise that other people are basically well-disposed. Even if someone does criticise you, it may not be you who they’re really angry with.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You cannot leave personal matters unresolved. The moment you relax, other people are likely to take the reins and events will slip out of your control. Travel stars are under helpful lunar alignments, so you might decide to take a look around — and see what’s over the next hill.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

This is a complicated moment, mainly because people aren’t really saying what they mean. I’d advise you to take a responsible attitude. Paradoxically, this may be the only way to ensure that the required change in your responsibilities, perhaps against someone else’s wishes, is successful.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

There’ll be moments when emotions and feelings could run out of control, but don’t forget other pressing concerns. You are just emerging from an extravagant period. Be careful with money, now, because you may come down to earth with a bump, but it’s quite within your power to see that you have a soft landing.

