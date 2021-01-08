Horoscope Today, January 8, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

That magical planet Mercury reassures you that there is a great deal to be done before your wishes come true, but also that you’re on the right track. Romantically, the most important consideration is still security. If you feel safe, then you’ll be prepared to take a well-calculated risk or two.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

One of the most important planetary aspects of the moment is that which cements friendships at work. The overwhelming priority now is to get on with people in authority. You may go for the best long-term options, and treat short-term temptations with a healthy scepticism.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s definitely traditional values which suit you best at the moment. This doesn’t mean that you’re a stick-in-the-mud reactionary, but that what appeals is the way things were done better in the past. And, having applied tried and trusted methods, you may set out your plans for the future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is an ideal moment to set about building up future security, if only because you’re no longer trapped in the past. If other people are refusing to play ball, it might be best for you to get on and seek out companions who are older, wiser and generally more suited to your current mood.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You don’t seem to have any choice but to press on with the job in hand. Happily, your lunar alignments indicate that you may throw caution to the wind and might walk away from a particular engagement without too much fuss. Don’t leave anyone feeling let down and abandoned, though.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The general situation continues to look favourable, but there’s a heavy emphasis on those of you who have some sort of artistic or creative vocation. The rest of you may feel strangely dissatisfied, but you can do a lot to help yourself by looking for the deeper pattern which underpins your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You do still have to be down-to-earth if you want to get on, but nothing is as simple as it seems. The most effective course may be to put fantasy first and facts second, strange as that may seem. The point is that you might solve practical problems by applying unlikely solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s a useful moment for discussions, debates and choices, and it really is time that you made up your mind. It is doubtful whether anyone else can do this for you, so search out the facts and then take the best decision you can. But don’t imagine that it’s final!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

One medium-term pattern in your horoscope suggests that you should try and talk to people at home much more often. And if you do this already then perhaps it’s a case of making sure that they listen! It’s not a question of chatting about daily affairs, but of getting to grips with deeper issues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The pursuit of happiness is an essential human right, and it’s certainly one that you should be aiming for at the moment. If at all possible, you should draw family members into whatever good fortune comes your way. You may also bring together friends who have fallen out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may give yourself as much time as you need to get your feelings in perspective. There is a lot to be said for putting pressure on people who don’t yet seem to be responding to your blandishments. Mind you, in the final analysis you can’t exactly make them agree with you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s time to give more attention to social connections. The gatherings which should be most suitable today involve either family members or friends who are so close that you may as well be related to them. However, you might be expected to do all the arrangements.