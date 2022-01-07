Horoscope Today, January 7, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your social relationships are obviously very important to you, but the time may have come to put to flight anyone who has taken your affections and little kindnesses too much for granted. Your head and your heart agree for once, so you should be taking the right decisions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There are certainly some tempestuous conditions in the air, but by no means will current developments be difficult. Much depends on your attitude; in other words, on your willingness to welcome change and accept criticism. It’s not easy, but you can do it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Now that the Moon is so positive, you may demand your fair share of attention. Domestic questions are likely to be more important than public ambitions, and you will have to settle private matters before turning your gaze to the demands of the big wide world.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Even those with whom you have had fairly straightforward connections in the past, now seem to be making quite outrageous demands. Don’t worry – it’s only those lively planets Mars and Uranus stirring up fresh ideas and offering renewed stimulation.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have been weighed down with responsibilities, perhaps forced to adjust to a different lifestyle. Friends and partners will be a valuable source of support, so don’t be afraid to ask for assistance – and don’t be slow to come up with the necessary cash, either.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

No two Virgos are exactly alike, but if you are loosely typical of your birth sign you may now have to extricate yourself from one particular burdensome association. One last bound and you should be free! While you’re at it, keep an eye on potential cash complications.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Only by distancing yourself from people who have tried to dominate you, will you find the perfect solution to current personal differences. Ambitious Librans must wait another month or so for plans to come to fruition, but patience, as you know, is a virtue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Light may be shining on hidden areas of your life right now. Venus and Mars, a bright celestial duo if ever there was one, are making very helpful headway into your domestic and family affairs, revealing that the way forward lies through love and friendship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a tough week astrologically speaking, but, considering quite a few other people seem to be having a hard time, you aren’t doing too badly. You can probably afford to give yourself a pat on the back for having survived this far! At least the truth seems to be coming out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life is not all a bed of roses and it must be perfectly obvious by now that you have to do certain things which are not to your liking. But, then, don’t we all? There is no point in believing that you have been singled out for harsh treatment. It’s just that it feels that way!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Matrimonial and partnership affairs are going through an interesting phase. The correct strategy may be that of the carrot and the stick. That is, partners need to be persuaded and enticed as well as bullied or bamboozled. You might also have to fork out some extra cash!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

As from today the planets will focus on your domestic situation. This is a time which favours seclusion and privacy and you may be resentful at attempts to force you out of your nest. Still, you should appreciate the fact that a partner seems to have more energy and enthusiasm these days.