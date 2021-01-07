Horoscope Today, January 7, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The fact that professional stars combine very long-term patterns with very short-term cycles means that even little steps you take today can help with major ambitions. However, don’t expect instant results, and do be prepared for other people to back out of existing arrangements.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is a very pleasant tendency in the air today, stimulated, as ever, by your friend, the Moon. The world will generally be moving in your favour, especially if you are happy to accept whatever turns up. Some people are bound to be in a touchy mood, and liable to over-react, so stay cool.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, is still making a series of very inspired aspects. These raise the tantalising prospect that you’ll make a massive amount money. However, it will be very difficult to distinguish the one genuine opportunity from the ghosts and illusions which cloud your vision.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There may be a battle for supremacy between your need for security and your desire to break loose, so you may feel deeply unsettled. This could therefore be a very useful point indeed to reconsider the past, take a fresh look at the present and make new plans for the future.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You can and will derive lasting benefit from partners’ little games and schemes, even if it doesn’t look that way right now. The more you trust them to do what is right, the better the chance that they’ll succeed. Rather than simply standing in their way, offer constructive advice.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should never forget that you are as creative as anyone else. In point of fact, at the moment your artistic potential seems to be rather greater than most other people’s, and employers and people in authority forget this at their great cost.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Since the Moon is now aligned with the very heart of your solar chart, you must fulfil all your domestic duties in full! The only way to escape is to give up the lot! Or enrol a team of willing helpers. Keep your sense of humour well to the fore and you’ll survive with a smile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Other people are often surprised when you are able to make up your own mind, and even more stunned when they realise you know what you’re talking about. Their misunderstanding may give you the advantage, and you could already be at the finishing post before they’ve even started.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may expect additional costs today. It’s almost inevitable that you’ll have to deal with money, and it may even be rather exciting if you’re able to bring out the latent capitalist within! Plus, a generous gesture may take you closer to your heart’s desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon’s helpful movement has two results. One is that your confidence should be growing. The other is that you’re more sensitive. The best conclusion is that you’ll be much more forthright about expressing your feelings than you were in the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Venus and Mars are irresistible planets so, quite simply, you should be increasingly attractive! Actually, you can sabotage your own good fortune by deliberately refusing to co-operate. You should avoid such self-defeating actions, and help yourself by helping others.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is nothing you like better than to be left alone to get on and dream. Psychologists tell us it is healthy to fantasise, so don’t let anyone put you down or scoff at your colourful ideas. Besides, you might come up with suggestions which will benefit everyone.