Horoscope Today, January 6, 2021: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s stars continue yesterday’s most important trends, including a tendency to bury your head in the sand. I doubt if you’ll succeed, though! Your advantage is that in any situation you can look beyond the immediate consequences towards the next stage.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The professional situation is still quite clear, and this is an excellent moment for all ambitious types to both aim for promotion and to encourage very close relatives to do the same. Social prospects veer towards the unusual, by the way, so you should be prepared for a few surprises over the coming days.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should try to discover why colleagues or associates want to opt out of agreements and commitments. It may be that they instinctively know better than you what the real situation is. A financial question should be answered by the end of the week.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You really should devote a little more attention to sorting out relationships at work. Ideally, you should be operating as part of a team, co-operating with colleagues almost as if they’re part of your family. Hopefully you won’t argue like you have done with nearest and dearest!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Partners seem to hold the advantage, but that shouldn’t be any bar to you enjoying yourself. In fact, the best fun you can have is by following other people’s lead and joining in with whatever they suggest. You might actually find that you enjoy something that you’d always avoided.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Do listen carefully to what partners are saying, and if you’re at all telepathic, try and work out what they’re thinking as well! On the other hand, before you act on what you hear, you’d better make sure you’re correct! Keep an eye open for the occasional disagreement later on, when people around you get tired and touchy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Several factors seem to be making it easier for you to make up your mind. One could be increased support from family members. It’s probably most useful to ask for moral support, rather than practical assistance. That way, you preserve the freedom to act as you wish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Cost seems to be the major factor, and romantic plans may be inhibited by what you can and can’t afford. This could be a good time to take a gamble, in which case emotional risks are as likely as financial. Remember that old saying – ‘never fight a battle you can’t win’!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The financial situation should now have eased, but only temporarily. Use all and any new-found confidence to get yourself on a new and much more profitable path. What’s more, you may put your foot down at home. On the other hand, there’s no guarantee that partners will obey!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may keep all significant secrets to yourself for a little while longer, but you should have your story ready just in case someone else spills the beans. Your romantic hopes might just involve you in additional cost, so you should be prepared to shell out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There have been delays, but no matter what area of your life has temporarily stalled, you can bring in other people to help out. With the right tone of voice, you can even get them to do your dirty work for you, which is no mean feat! You might have to return the favour, later.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is the time to press ahead with supreme confidence. The very last thing you should do now is give other people any excuse to overlook you. Always make sure that you are in the right place at the right time, otherwise a fleeting opportunity might pass you by.