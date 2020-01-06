Horoscope Today, January 6, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 6, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The current passionate Mars-Pluto relationship is pushing you into battles of principle, probably at home rather than at work. However, relations may not wish to be the objects of your crusading zeal. You might do best to leave them alone to make up their own minds.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s a fairly pronounced change in planetary energies this week, moving from pure excitement and drama to a situation which combines the need for adventure with sobriety and caution: a tall order! Your natural caution will come in extremely handy.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s little change in the long-term cycle for the bulk of Geminians this week. However, the rapid movements of Venus and Mercury point to a series of intriguing fluctuations in your personal relationships. Meanwhile Mars indicates rising tension, so keep the lid on wilder feelings.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It may be another twelve months before your seeds which are sown now come to fruition. However, you should soon begin to see very beneficial results. You can look forward to the future with hope, but in the meantime you’d better pay close attention to the details.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon arrives in a powerful region of your chart, bringing a remarkable degree of emotional strength. Play your cards right now and you will emerge as the dominant force at home and the victor in a family struggle. Friends may be falling out – and you’ll soon be called in to play the peacemaker.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your better Virgoan qualities are all set to flourish. You have little choice but to adhere to the self-sacrificing tendencies that you would rather forget. But that doesn’t mean that you should let people walk all over you. Far from it. By doing the right thing you will attract loyalty and respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Challenging planetary aspects may set you on edge, but shouldn’t disturb your genuine peace of mind. Perhaps you will find welcome stimulation in tense situations. A little extra stress might be all it takes to push into finally achieving a cherished goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Certain partners have been very loyal indeed and have gone out of their way to put up with your needs and desires. However, you might be wise to backtrack and make an attempt to be more amenable. If you have made a mistake at home, now’s your chance to make amends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You haven’t always had a fair deal, but that should soon change. The stirring impact of Mars, planet of energy, on intense Pluto, is arousing your righteous anger. You will fight for your rights, even if you’re wrong! Make sure you don’t pick on an inappropriate target, though!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus’ most powerful relationship today bodes well for love, but you do have to find the right words to say what you want. The impact on your life may therefore be indirect, but no less impressive, explosive even, for all that. Look to close friends for support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A perfect planetary period for family gatherings and home entertaining is now beginning. Hopefully, you will make the most of wonderful opportunities and now have your memories to look back on. But it may not be possible to keep impatient partners waiting for ever.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You can’t always win the support you deserve. Of course there will be times when you don’t see eye to eye with loved ones, but you must regard disagreement as an essential part of daily life. How boring it would be if everyone shared the same opinions!

