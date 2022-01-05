Horoscope Today, January 5, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In many respects you fare better than most at the moment, mainly because the Sun is offering you its support and protection. It’s time to come to terms with the underlying situation, as well as with certain undercurrents which only you can recognise.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Now you must prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that you are in control at home and that you are, at heart, an individual of energy and action. The Moon will now keep your emotions calm and steady, encouraging you to push an initiative you’ve had on the back burner for some time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Nobody is asking you to change or alter the habits of a lifetime, but if there’s one thing you’ve learnt over the last few days, it’s that without a little willingness to bend, you may compromise your future security. And if you’ve got a spare moment, tell someone just how you feel about them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Passions will run high this afternoon, but the end result depends on the situation. If you are meeting obstacles you may find it difficult to restrain your anger. If, on the other hand, circumstances are in your favour, you will charge along with renewed vigour.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It should be possible to prove that you have been treated unfairly and even unjustly. However, the road is long and you must gather your evidence before rushing in and expecting people to apologise. By the way, it’s an ideal moment for making a few shrewd purchases.

Horoscope 2022 | Here is what’s in store for you for this year

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your very personal affairs seem to be going through a slightly calmer period. If anything, it’s routine chores and mundane commitments which seem to be the focus of concern and attention right now. And that, I think, is good enough reason for pressing ahead as fast as you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is not in a particularly jokey mood. In fact, the situation seems rather serious. Perhaps it’s finances that are the cause of current disputes and differences? In any event, please don’t be complacent, especially if a partner is relying on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Tired and exhausted though you may be, you will soon find that your efforts have been well-spent. In fact, you will shortly begin to see that many apparently unconnected events are part of a greater pattern. And that, you should be happy to hear, is a very reassuring thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re far from reckless and irresponsible. What’s more, you are blessed with a number of unique creative talents which people are currently in the habit of mistaking for an obstinate refusal to compromise – or indeed to make any concession at all!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Perhaps it’s all you’ve been through that makes you seem particularly shrewd at the moment. One thing is clear; if you continue on your present course in personal matters, all the different strands will eventually fall into place – with exceedingly pleasant results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Travel plans are in the pipeline, but short trips seem to be a more reasonable option than long journeys. The best policy is to aim for something unusual, perhaps in the nature of a voyage of personal discovery. You have the advantage on all romantic relationships, so do your level best!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A couple of amazing planetary aspects could give you just the lift you need, but all in all there is no easy way out. You’d do well to devote the current period to your idealistic and charitable goals. After all, you reap what you sow, and good deeds you do now should be repaid this time next year.