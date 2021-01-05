Horoscope Today, January 5, 2021: Gemini, Aquarius, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s lively Moon will make it very much easier to take a valuable step up the slippery ladder of success. The fact is that others may benefit from the fallout of your very worthwhile efforts. However, don’t imagine that there’s not a lot of hard work ahead.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’d probably do well to take care of financial affairs today, especially joint arrangements. In other words, it’s the optimum moment to settle debts and balance the books. The best period for professional initiatives is just around the corner, so make your plans now.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If ever you dreamt of the perfect moment to seek a rise in your income, now could be it. The main advice is to look for an approach which is slightly out of the ordinary. You will, though, have to offer something unusual in return. But what might it be? The answer could be closer than you think.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your remarkable intuition, coupled with your innate Cancerian common sense, should be advising you to follow the line of least resistance. Assuming that partners are on hand to take care of the practical dimension, go for the most romantic and unrealistic choices.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Even a long, drawn-out wrangle over finances should soon be settled. The best way out of a mess may actually be to work through the muddle, and then make a quick getaway! Have your fall-back position ready, and see to it that you’re not trapped in a corner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s time for a spot of lateral thinking, making connections which evade ordinary people, and finding answers in the most unusual places. You’ve got to forge the links which can help you break free from a current dilemma. The solutions may be just around the corner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A few smart moves could slash your domestic and routine chores. Labour-saving gadgets could help, as will delegation of duties to others. However, your main challenge will be to face the fact that certain long-held opinions must now be cast to the four winds.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’ll certainly have a few brilliant ideas, but whether they’ll be of any use is quite another matter! It’s probably best to play about with all your different options in a spirit of pure experimentation. If anything is finalised today it may be cancelled by the end of the week, so keep an open mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The poetry in your soul is stirring, so it’s time for emotional dreams and choices. The romantic situation is beginning to look decidedly more colourful for everyone in search of love. The point is, though, that you might form the most unexpected and surprising attachments!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Certain family matters may be somewhat confusing, but there’s nothing wrong with that. And there’s probably nothing new in it either! What you need is a sense of humour, plus a realisation that if other people want to make mistakes, that is their business!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re plugging directly into deep wells of unconscious wisdom at the moment, so it’s a perfect moment for coming up with strokes of genius. This development is directly applicable to your financial situation, and you may follow a hunch if you want to make a mint.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Sun’s gentle passage through your chart should steer you into a new and more advantageous position. Come up with as many suggestions as you want, but give yourself all the time you need to mull things over. And remember – if a job is worth doing, you’ll probably have to do it yourself.