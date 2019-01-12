Horoscope Today, January 12, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

I know I’ve said this before but Saturday is one of my favourite days. If you agree with me it could be because the Saturnine principle is dear to your heart. That means you have plenty of self-discipline, and like getting on and achieving practical results rather than sitting around watching the world pass by. You can do that some other time!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Complex planetary aspects now relate to monetary affairs. You are being warned to read all the small print before making a solemn and binding agreement and signing on the dotted line. Otherwise, you’ll only be forced to change your mind in about six weeks’ time.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Give priority to affairs of the heart and let someone special know just how you feel about them. Finally, a number of planets seem determined to support you and help you get your own way. And this means that circumstances will soon be pushing you along instead of standing in your path.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If partners or close companions want a more comfortable lifestyle and an increasingly secure emotional situation, they must back you to the hilt and avoid doing or saying anything that will damage your confidence. Carry on counting your assets and making material security your priority.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You know that you are going through a period of transformation, and that challenging planetary factors symbolise a new beginning. Now it is time to take stock of your progress so far in both personal and professional affairs. You can also draw together all the threads from the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A financial or property matter will be settled to your satisfaction before long, enabling you to give your general well-being a higher priority. Devote at least some of your time to professional cares, but please don’t wear yourself out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Feel free to take the line of least resistance if that is what you need at the moment. Also, consider spending some time away from your usual base and environment, refreshing and reviving your spirits. You need a break, but just how soon you’re going to get one is another matter!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are used to playing a secondary role and waiting in the wings, although recent events must have demonstrated to all and sundry that in future you must be treated with more care and consideration. You might think that a family member owes you an apology, but don’t expect too much!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are by nature self-sacrificing and perhaps you now need a jolt to remind you that your first duty is to yourself. Friends and allies will support you in your desire to make more of your skills and talents. And partners will help you decide between two apparently irreconcilable options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must try to distinguish vague worries and imaginary fears from situations which genuinely pose a threat to your reputation. Then, you will see just how secure your position is in the long run. If you do get a good cash break, check it out, but only act with solid, expert support.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are inclined to push yourself to the limit, yet now that more and more planets are lining up in your support you may take life a little easier without fearing that you will lose your grip. What you can do next is more uncertain, but what we can say is that you’ll know when the time is right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Now that your affairs are in a state of flux both at home and at work, you must try to realise that any victory will have a hollow ring if you sacrifice your prestige and trust in the process. One final word – whatever has happened this week is nothing compared with the stunning changes in your life over the next three months.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Others are sadly mistaken if they persist in the belief that they have got you cornered or somehow forced you on to the defensive. However, deft footwork may be necessary if you are to maintain your position. But, then, that is precisely what you’re good at!