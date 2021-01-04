Horoscope Today, January 4, 2021: Capricon, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you’re still wondering what exactly it was that hit you, then the answer is the planet Mars, metaphorically speaking, of course. What that means in practice is an unexpected and rather large obstacle. The planetary message now is that the best escape route is pleasure, so put your cares behind you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As always when the Moon challenges your sign, as it does this week, close partners will take even little complaints as some sort of cue to have a go at you. Listen carefully, for there may actually be a great deal of sense in their ideas even if they sometimes choose the wrong words.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If the day could be summed up in one word, it would be duty. This is, therefore, a moment to fulfil all your responsibilities and avoid all distractions, no matter what size, shape or form they come in. You may never know the trouble you’ll avoid if you take a few simple precautions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The fact that passion is running high doesn’t mean that you’ll be falling in love or anything like that. What it does imply is that, whatever area of life you’re involved in, a little enthusiasm will be worth more than a ton of experience. Oh, and don’t take anyone – or anything – for granted.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

No doubt you imagine that others are having all the fun. Actually, the grass may indeed be greener on the other side, but that doesn’t mean that you can join in. Bide your time for a little while longer, at least until someone special has made their mind up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Sun and Mercury are on the move, which could mean that your normally impeccable judgment is slipping. And, in that case, watch out for financial pitfalls – and for the odd moral dilemma. It also happens to be a reasonable moment to rely on your intuitions, so follow a hunch if that looks like the best option.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may take your pleasures where you find them, but remember you will have to pay eventually. In point of fact, you might now be coming to realise the emotional cost of one particular personal venture. Oh, and at work, nothing less than the truth will do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon is aligned with a degree of your chart which traditionally denotes extraordinary intelligence! This I take as an indication that, for once, you’ll have all the best ideas. But that doesn’t mean that you’ll know what to do about them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There is so much to say that the problem may be knowing where to begin. You may decide to follow a prudent path and keep certain ideas or feelings to yourself until you are sure that partners are ready. Also, take other people’s feelings seriously, otherwise, they may grow increasingly resentful, and that would be a shame.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Financial matters do seem to be growing steadily more important. What seems to be vital now is to make sure that people who should know better aren’t allowed to rock the boat. You might find it impossible to keep order this week, however hard you try!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The ball is in your court at the moment, and the best thing you can do today is to aim for enhanced status and prestige. You may show people how experienced you are and demonstrate that you are indeed the right candidate to take on increased responsibility.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In general, it’s an emotional period for all twelve signs, a fact which suits you. You’ll be in your element as all around your friends, colleagues and relatives get in touch with their feelings, discovering for the first time the things that you have known for years!