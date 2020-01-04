Horoscope Today, January 4, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, January 04, 2020: Aquarius, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Leo – check astrology prediction. Horoscope Today, January 04, 2020: Aquarius, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Leo – check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Very conveniently, today’s stars are deeply sociable. You are in probably a better situation than anyone else to arrange events and host parties. Don’t worry about practical confusion, for other people will rally round. You may even make a virtue out of an element of mystery.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Your romantic life seems to be dominated by secrecy and fantasy. So, even if you seem to be confident socially, it is likely that you are holding a great deal back. Don’t be surprised if others misunderstand your motives! And don’t be put out if a partner plans a practical joke.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If current financial arrangements don’t suit, you may now wish to back out. In fact, you may even be able to drop a few commitments, including emotional ones, without anybody noticing. You might conceivably see that what was once so important is now completely irrelevant.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You are about to discover hidden business skills, and partners may be amazed at your ability to take shrewd decisions. A temporary obstacle or hold-up should pass fairly quickly, largely thanks to your own sensible attitudes. Oh, and don’t take trivial matters too seriously.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Colleagues, friends and relations all have their own ideas. Don’t expect other people to roll over and say ’yes’ to your every whim. It is essential that partners criticise your plans, for this is the only way that you’ll work out exactly what you want.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The whole progress of events is now determined not by what you want, but by what others are doing. Look, listen and learn, for events beyond your control will throw up extremely useful opportunities. You might be aware of a friend’s change of attitude before long.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You are skilled in the art of compromise, but even your diplomatic talents could be stretched to the limit. It’s always difficult being a perfectionist, and now you may have to consider backing down on a point of principle. Remember, compromise is a virtue.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You are in a decisive mood, but hidden pitfalls are everywhere. Social activities should be based around shared interests. Even a romantic relationship could blossom if you show enthusiasm for a loved one’s favourite hobby, even if you do have to put on a fixed smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Mars makes its ambitious way around your chart, proclaiming that whatever the emotional complications, you can use your time in no better way than to get to grips with practical chores. The last thing you want to do at the moment is waste your time dealing with pointless rumours.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Family gatherings should be at the top of the agenda, as should any improvements in domestic decor and decorations. Once you are happy that you have a pleasant place to relax, you will be able to tackle worldly ambitions. If you’re in the right place at the right time you might even hear the news that changes your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You may hold the centre stage and occupy all the time and space you need to get your point across. There is still plenty to be accomplished at home and, whatever you think, you are now entering a busy phase, with commitments and responsibilities piling up.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It will do you good to spend a little time by yourself, dwelling on the past and planning the future. You may allow your spiritual aspirations and selfless instincts to dictate the pace, rather than any promise of immediate gain. Selfishness doesn’t suit you.

