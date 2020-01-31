Horoscope Today, January 31, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, January 31, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius — check the astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 31, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius — check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: There are still intense feelings lurking in the emotional undergrowth, but our stars favour simple affairs like shopping and finding other ways to dispense with your hard-earned cash. You can compensate for any mistakes you made yesterday – or last week.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: You are still having to come to terms with difficulties and opposition created by people you thought were on your team. Perhaps they are still on your side after all, and maybe their criticism is a way of helping you back on to the straight and narrow.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: There are a number of mysteries around. Perhaps something valuable will be lost, or perhaps a friend will entrust you with a secret. All should be revealed before long, so spend the day searching for clues. Actually a partner might have just the answers you need.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Passive resistance will achieve more than belligerence. Probably you’ll find that if you make a point of charming other people, and of showing them how much you can enjoy yourself, their opposition will melt away. You may even convince them that they were wrong about you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Everything appeared to be going according to plan until more planets began pouring into sensitive and emotional areas of your chart. Now, all your personal and family plans will have to be revised and re-thought. Still, it’s good to have a chance to tighten up your act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Out of a total of ten planets, five are now playing on your side, so you can afford to be more than a little complacent – and confident. You may feel that it is impolite to boast, but at least you should spare yourself five minutes to rest on your laurels.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: One way or another, you should be ready to bring one economic cycle to an end, but you must also be prepared to take all the important decisions. It may be another few weeks before monetary matters are settled, so don’t submit to unfair pressure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: It may be difficult to distance yourself from individuals, places or situations which are churning up your emotions or making you feel undervalued. However, it is not impossible. All depends on a change in your attitudes to your own strengths and talents.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Saggitarius: It’s a day of work for all Sagittarians everywhere. Even those of you who had decided to put your feet up will have to find some way to keep active or risk the onset of boredom. Even if you’re relaxing, you’ll do it as well as you can! And don’t worry about rumours or gossip.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: There are some disruptive aspects around at the moment, but they probably bother other people more than you. Your main fear may be of destitution or poverty, a deeply-held complex which may have a negative impact on your spending patterns. Actually it can also help you save money – by making you think twice before wasting it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: This is likely to be a confusing moment because while the indications in your chart are all very pronounced, they are pulling in different directions. It may be impossible to decide whether personal promises or public obligations are more important.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Far-reaching changes are about to take place in your personal life. Many Pisceans are dreaming of making a big escape, but sometimes your fantasies exist solely in your imagination. A lively Moon, later on, should bring you a brief but helpful breathing space.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App