Horoscope Today, January 31, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your family may not agree and will undoubtedly argue the toss, but if you feel that a change of residence is required, you must set the wheels in motion. Professional considerations must also now be taken into account, including partners’ hopes and ambitions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Spare no effort if domestic improvements are now underway. We’re talking about superficial changes – such as redecorating and minor repairs – rather than a move of home. Yet property deals are very well aspected; could there be money to be made in bricks and mortar?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must now consider your business affairs from an altogether different standpoint. If you change tack now, you will avoid being wrong-footed as the weekend draws near, and you will open doors to new possibilities. The dominant theme at home still seems to be the need to give partners full backing.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should be assured of a much smoother ride in personal relationships now that Venus is moving on. However, what takes place now may be similar in nature to a recent dispute in a special partnership; it’s as if intimate events seem to mirror developments in the wider world.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The bird may have flown as far as one particular offer of co-operation is concerned, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t now press ahead by yourself. It may be two months, though, before you fully realise the wisdom of your actions. That gives you time enough to contemplate your next step.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There does seem to be a risk of some underhand activity in your immediate circle. Even though not necessarily ill-intentioned, the result may be bad feeling. Therefore you must make sure that all that needs to be said is voiced openly and with total honesty.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Please don’t hesitate or procrastinate any longer if group activities are on the agenda. It seems very much as if you are about to take on some responsibility or other on behalf of the community at large. And the resulting increase in your confidence will have a positive impact on your relationships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Planetary activity in or around sensitive signs of the zodiac always suits your purposes. This is why the present time could prove to be a profoundly positive one for you and all who are fortunate enough to be associated with you. Lead by example, though, rather than by expecting people to obey your instructions without question.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You would probably rather be told that an emotional relationship is about to blossom than that a particular partnership is soon to come to an end. Actually, while the former is quite true, you must also call a halt to an involvement which has run out of steam.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Some of you are getting the idea that changing circumstances are causing you to have a tough time. The plain truth is that you have a great deal on your plate, but that life has seldom looked better. It’s all a question of discovering the silver lining!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Difficult or challenging aspects between now and the end of the month could mean that your ego takes a knock. Please understand that from the spiritual perspective, the consequences could be highly desirable. For one thing, you’ll soon have a much better idea of what you’re doing here!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is a wonderful tie-up between planets signifying home, family, romance, creativity, work and health. What more is there to say, except that you should appreciate your good fortune? Well, for one thing, you could also make a profit! And then you could help a friend in need.