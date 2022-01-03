Horoscope Today, January 3, 2022: Leo, Pisces, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon’s current position reveals that just as one chapter comes to a close another is about to begin. Anticipate some surprises over the coming few days, and don’t expect everything to work out as planned. Remember that even apparently unimportant events can have massive results.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

For the time being it may be better not to make too much of a song and dance about questions and issues which have been niggling you for some time. Be a wise Taurean and recognise that other people must be allowed to go their own way – and that they need your trust.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s lunar patterns reflect on the region of your chart responsible for your social life. The only possible prediction is that from now on new and stimulating people will be walking into your life. If you have been considering issuing an inspiring invitation, then your time has come.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Professional affairs and public ambitions are in a complicated state – and that’s probably an understatement. My only advice is to insist that everybody sticks to the truth, but not at any price. First of all you need to negotiate a little – and find some common ground.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Astrologically this week could bring a few shocks, but almost certainly pleasant ones. Working conditions and legal questions seem to be the more important issues, and radical solutions may be the best. You could be fighting for a cause, and pursuing a matter of principle.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should now be in a position to pick and choose. In fact you ought to be covering a lot of new ground before long, and will be off in search of adventure and excitement. Give yourself a few more days before putting such plans into action — and make sure you’re properly prepared!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

For a peace-loving Libran you appear to be perilously close to losing your temper and letting fly at people who are still withholding vital information. Partners may be more to blame than you, but what you need to do is establish the real issues – and then make your move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you feel out-of-sorts the cause is probably to be found in the Moon’s relationship with the Sun. The time has come for some smooth talking and tough action. You know that there is no point in agreeing with other people just to keep the peace, but one way or another you need them to see your point of view.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should by now have learnt to trust in yourself, so don’t listen to those who believe that you could improve on a personal transaction. You may have got the best deal you can right now. That doesn’t mean that it’s perfect, but at least it’s a start.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life in all its many and various forms is still beset by more complications than you would like. There are way too many undercurrents for you to settle down and be confident that present conditions will last. But, then, change can be to your advantage if it brings the improvements you’ve been waiting for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

In spite of the many potential misunderstandings which may mar the next few days, this is a marvellous period for friendship and co-operation. All personal contacts will go with a swing if you take the initiative, so write a letter, pick up the phone and do whatever you have to!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

At last the Piscean head is ruling the heart in matters financial. However, you must always remember that you have your own unique way of conducting your affairs, one which doesn’t necessarily correspond to what other people hope or expect. So don’t be surprised if they don’t approve!