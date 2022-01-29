Horoscope Today, January 29, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Dreams, imagination and intuition are important at the moment and are vital to any solution to practical problems, but you can’t get away without hard, practical work. You may also look closely at domestic questions to see if they can be solved by an unusual approach.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s a serious moment, yet one when you can consider strange new options. You may be taking responsibility for group affairs, yet be careful not to over-commit yourself. Recent delays in communication should be lifted and long-awaited news could arrive soon.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you’re following up career proposals, then you might usefully spend the next few days planning interviews, making applications and plotting your next great move. Directness and honesty about your thoughts and feelings will be appreciated by those closest to you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Venus, ruler of love and affection, makes a temporary withdrawal from stressful relationships, hopefully easing some of the tensions which are bedeviling personal and professional relationships. If you have offended anyone, then you might be wise to apologise now – not next week!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

One reason for hold-ups has been your doubt about a particular course of action. However, over the coming days the sheer speed of developments may take you by surprise. Secret information may cause a change of plan, but if you do change your mind, you’d better let other people know about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may have been shouldering more than your fair share of responsibility for acquaintances or colleagues. The current period presents you with a chance to redress the balance and set the record straight. If you do this now, you’ll no doubt avoid unnecessary hassles some way down the line.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your lunar alignments encourage an unusual and independent point of view. You may also, as it happens, devote as much time as is necessary to sorting out domestic problems. A few days engaged in consulting family and friends and implementing overdue improvements will save trouble later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Powerful planetary patterns continue, as does the uncertainty about where current developments are leading. Changes over the coming few days may at first be so subtle that their meaning will not be clear until next week. Mind you, that’s not too long to wait.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The financial situation remains critical, and you may be tempted to sit on the fence, waiting for a resolution. However, if you are too passive, you must expect to risk making a loss. Perhaps the central issue is your willingness to spend money on relationships or subsidise a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The simultaneous movements of the Sun and Uranus are about to have an effect on your emotional life that will be as dramatic as it is difficult to control. A breath of fresh air could revitalise an old partnership – and can only add to your quality of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Moon is on your side, so it’s only to be expected that family members and people you live with should be backing you to the hilt. Not for the first time your planets show the possibility of dramatic financial dealings and important agreements. Yet illusions you hold so fondly now, may be rudely shattered before long.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Plans for domestic change which were initiated earlier in the year but were never completed should be brought to a successful conclusion soon. The only things required are a little determination and a large dose of confidence. Above all, you should believe in yourself!