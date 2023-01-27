Horoscope January 28, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Gemini, happily enough, it is an ideal period for country trips and family visits. Try to spend some time enjoying the peace of the mountains, the ocean – or the desert. Capricorn, the parts of your chart representing business and possessions are strong, so shopping, spending and all types of investment should come top of your agenda.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Venus, planet of love, is about to turn your attention to emotional obligations, but you will be able to be just a little irresponsible and leave serious concerns until later, should you wish! What’s important is how you go about implementing your deepest desires.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Time seems to be slipping between your fingers. You will very soon begin to imagine that the moment is now past for improvement in your home affairs and family relationships. In point of fact you will have a welcome second stab at the cherry within three weeks.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Happily enough, it is an ideal period for country trips and family visits. Try to spend some time enjoying the peace of the mountains, the ocean – or the desert. It is rare indeed that your stars are so straightforward. A financial crisis should now lie in the distant past.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may still be feeling a little wobbly, but a shopping spree now looks like the ideal way to lift your spirits. Remember that when it comes to money, your horoscope speaks of quality, not quantity. It’s not what you’ve got but what you do with it that counts!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mars, Jupiter, Venus and Mercury are still aligned with your sign, each in its own way, and represents a combination that integrates action with knowledge and wisdom. Even apparently impulsive behaviour may therefore seem surprisingly sensible. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You will probably feel like keeping yourself to yourself, but you have sufficient quiet confidence to deal with whatever social obligations are thrown at you. This means that if you do have a busy social or family weekend ahead you should make as much spare time as you can for quiet

contemplation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Your social prospects are looking consistently lively, but romantic Venus is now definitely going to make you think twice about whether a particular liaison is really for you. Don’t feel pressurised by friends into doing anything which goes against the grain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The entire range of personal possibilities is about to be extended, much to your satisfaction. Your professional ambitions will remain on the boil, but you may also be making yourself more time for serious social gatherings, building up contacts for the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Do yourself a favour and don’t accept any unnecessary compromises. It is other people who will have to bend, and if they are incapable of accepting the real you, it is a sign that changes must be made. That doesn’t mean, by the way, that you should be unfair.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

The parts of your chart representing business and possessions are strong, so shopping, spending and all types of investment should come top of your agenda. Joint financial arrangements require special attention and whatever is decided now will yield fairly speedy results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are increasingly finding yourself as the person who has to say ‘no’. You didn’t ask to be put in that position and it is not pleasant to think that others might come to regard you as a repressive force but, if they’re sensible, they will appreciate your wisdom.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will gain increasing pleasure from friends who are of a rather serious turn of mind. As far as the physical side of life is concerned, you should make a point of getting as fit as possible as soon as you can: remember what they say about the body being the temple of the soul!