Horoscope Today, January 28, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

I was talking to a journalist the other week and found myself, yet again, being asked how astrology works. I wish I knew! All we know is that it gives good results, describing people’s characters better than other systems and sometimes making some quite remarkable predictions. That’s good enough for me!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re not quite sure what’s happening, so no surprises there! You’ll be mulling over certain secret fears and worries, but the general mood of the times is in your favour. Helpful circumstances will boost your confidence, but eventual success is down to you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you have a choice then it may be to spend your time putting in some extra work, either directed towards achieving success in your career or fulfilment in a personal hobby. Extra practical assistance is necessary to counter your impulsive tendencies.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Current planetary patterns should be keeping you on the go, and it looks very much as if you’ll have the chance to experiment with new ways of managing affairs at home. Time-saving devices and gadgets could revolutionise your life, while more experienced people should have the answers you need. First, though, you have to ask.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Life is looking up – at last. You should make an early start if you want to make the most of today’s exceptionally lively planetary picture. This is a perfect moment to get out of the rut you’ve been in and instill a renewed sense of adventure into your life.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Energetic planets make for an interesting day all round. Don’t be dismayed if you’re out of step with a partner, as differences of opinion on important matters are almost inevitable under the current relationship between Venus and Saturn.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can’t live without other people – you know that better than anyone! You must pay greater attention to partners and joint activities, and allow yourself to rely on friends to help you cope if you’ve bitten off more than you can chew. There’ll be little time to relax.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Whether you are truly prepared or not, you’re entering one of the busiest times of the year. Don’t be surprised if social engagements are altered at the last minute, or if friends turn out to be not what they seem. They might just be pulling the wool over your eyes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are happy for most arrangements to stay as they are, yet changes of plan will be more than welcome if you’ve recently allowed yourself to sink into a rather pressurised routine. A financial plan may require further scrutiny, and your judgement could be open to question.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A number of domestic disagreements could add spice to a lively period, and this is an excellent time to start acting over promised home improvements, including speculation in the property market if that’s where your interests lie. Keep other people up to date though – especially if you require assistance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

General trends now, and over the coming days, continue to be mildly disruptive, although there’s no reason why this shouldn’t be an enjoyable and stimulating period. If considering career moves, think about the financial consequences. Be kind to younger people. You never know when you might need their help!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your favourite friends and loved ones will soon come to appreciate your generosity of spirit, and any cash you care to splash out will be warmly received. Disagreements about money will take place in an atmosphere of goodwill and hope for the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The presence of powerful planets in passionate regions of your chart brings a warm glow to all events, but is also making you prone to over-confidence and impatience. Take the initiative if you can and inject enthusiasm into an otherwise lacklustre enterprise.