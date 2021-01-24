Horoscope Today, January 28, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You have a tough choice to make, perhaps one that affects you and you alone as much as other people. Whichever side of the fence you come down on, you will open yourself up for a set of very interesting personal experiences. It’s also time to take a sober look at a couple of suggestions that you’ve been treating rather frivolously.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

We have to face the fact that you may not be affected by current circumstances in the same way as other people. It’s possible, therefore, that you’ll have to watch while partners take the limelight, but not for long. The advantage is that you could be left in peace to get on with your own schemes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Someone is enchanting you. But, from their point of view, they may be more under your spell than you are under theirs. Whatever the truth of the matter, it seems certain that a meeting of minds is inevitable. And, out of that, could come a new, solid commitment.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be on tenterhooks. The obvious response to your concerns is ‘relax, it might never happen’. You may find this unsympathetic but then, in more ways than one, you have been here before, haven’t you? In fact, and here’s a strange twist, what you’re thinking about might already have happened – without your noticing!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It should be particularly easy to express yourself at the moment. Even for those who are not interested in what you have to say, your views will eventually prove to be deeply pertinent, prophetic even. In general, though, you can begin to wind down the pressure in a number of areas.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are probably spending far too much, not to mention thinking about money more than is really necessary. After a momentary lapse, you may come to realise that your security relies more on emotional contentment than the quantity of coins in your pocket.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Today’s planetary formation is like a sort of small birthday shared by everyone born under your sign all at the same time. After a period of contemplation, work out what your top priority is and make a personal wish. Implement whatever you decide without delay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Forget the real world – it’s time for some heavy day-dreaming. If you have chores and responsibilities you really can’t shelve, then make whatever time for yourself you can. In love, play it cool – but don’t be too fussy. And don’t pretend that feelings don’t matter!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your charms are definitely coming to the fore again, which will be very useful as far as your long-term interests are concerned. One thing I would say is that you must be prepared to lay out some cash up front if you are pursuing important schemes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is no reason for any unpleasantness, so don’t allow yourself to be easily provoked. Authority needs to be respected and you, in your turn, must exercise power with dignity. There’ll be moments when you have to stand back and let partners take first place – it’s all in the timing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although you, and people around you, may be rather edgy, you need to be making stalwart resolutions about where you are going, and how. Travel influences are exceptionally strong, so take the opportunity to develop all overseas and long-distance contacts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is inevitable that money will loom large in your consciousness. Some may pick up bargains. Others will make a smart, long-term investment. But remember that if you do have to spend extra cash, it should be on items you need rather than want.