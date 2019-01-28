Horoscope Today, January 28, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Not everything is as it should be! Could it be that sharp words at home will result from differing opinions as to your prospects at work? Or perhaps it’s another ambition which is coming between you? All your questions will be answered in good time.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

One of your great unsung qualities is your generosity. You are not the person to hang on to your money while close friends and loved ones go short: now is the time to part with some of your hard-won cash. It’s also, by

the way, quite the perfect moment for a trip back to your childhood.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you are tiring of an emotional conflict, surely the message is that it is time to give in to your better nature and make amends for past hurts and insults. Be sure that there is no going back to former mistakes and problems unless, that is, you are determined to resolve them.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Venus is bound to bring out the more delicate side of your nature, perhaps making it more difficult than usual to deal with the ups and downs of fate and fortune. Where you score is on your own kindness and goodwill, and your willingness to release somebody else from a promise.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Fiery Mars offers you just the tonic you need. The important consideration now is that it’s not too late to take a decision that you put off days, or even weeks, ago. Work hard to catch up, even though you may feel that you’re not getting a suitable financial pay-back.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Because Mars is now occupying a rather discreet sector of your horoscope, you may be unwilling to act in the full glare of public attention. Yet this is an ambitious time for you, one in which you may have to overcome certain reservations. In particular you need to look again at your dogged devotion to duty, even when other people have

backed out.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Your desire for peace and stability tends to extend beyond your immediate circle to encompass people you scarcely know. So, on days like today, when everyone is a little jumpy and excitable, you may feel personally responsible for maintaining a cordial environment.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

A financial crisis may blow up but, as the dust settles, you see just how little there was to worry about. You are still receiving a fair amount of monetary protection from Venus, the traditional planet of prosperity. But basically it’s reminding you that money is not always as important as it seems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You’ll be turning the corner in a number of activities which closely involve other people. You might not say that this is the beginning of the end, but at least it’s the end of the beginning. But, then, every astrological ending is accompanied by a new beginning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today’s lunar aspects should bring you to the close of a phase which has been over-concerned with work and routine chores, perhaps to the detriment of a number of seductive social developments. In love, may I offer you one piece of advice? While aiming for the best, don’t be too pushy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Your mood will change rapidly from being relatively outgoing and sociable, to being rather quiet and moody. People who you had been prepared to take at face value may now arouse a degree of suspicion. You might also now be considering the fruits of a romantic adventure.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Today’s sensitive relationship between a series of planets brings your home and family ambitions to a turning point. You are now approaching a phase from which you know it will be impossible to return. That’s good though, isn’t it?

For you can only go one way — forward.