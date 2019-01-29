Horoscope Today, January 29, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Libra — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Because today’s conditions are so changeable, it is difficult to see whether your domestic and family affairs will reach a successful conclusion, or if they will require further effort. It’s best, I’d say, to forget the big picture and press ahead with small details.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

One purpose of astrology is to anticipate, and so avoid approaching problems. When, over the next few days, arguments erupt over a failure to complete the most routine of chores, there is one simple solution: co-operate and compromise at every turn.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Rather than talk yet again about your complicated economic situation, it would be far better to focus on your deep-seated attitudes towards money. Why, you must ask, have you stuck so rigidly to old priorities? This is the question you have to answer before you can press ahead at home.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

That magical planet Mercury decrees that it’s time to do some hard thinking – and, perhaps, to start to face up to some awkward decisions. It is perfectly acceptable to follow your intuition but you must also pay close attention to the facts; perhaps not the easiest of jobs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The balance is now tipping irrevocably towards secrecy in your emotional affairs. Rather than just going along with such impulses, why not ask yourself why you are so reluctant to communicate your feelings to others? The end result, as a matter of fact, could be to save some extra cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It may be that you have to wait until the end of the week before hearing the final outcome of family arrangements. This is not because anyone is being tardy, but because it takes the Moon a long time to enter the appropriate sector of your chart.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon’s intriguing relationships should keep you on your guard against unfair accusations or allegations. But please don’t concern yourself unduly with anything said in the heat of the moment. Partners are just likely to be over-critical without any apparent reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Only another Scorpio will understand just how much you have been through this year. Yet, you must realise that the planets are often tough in order to be kind, and the personal challenges you have encountered have made you a wiser, warmer person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may still feel a little unnerved or unsettled, although I would honestly doubt whether you have anything substantial to worry about. Now is the moment to get your affairs back on an even keel. Or, at least, to start the process. Waste no time!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There are two types of planetary aspects affecting all Capricorns at the moment; long-term formations which are difficult to pin down to a specific time, and short-term fluctuations which produce sudden changes of mood or plan. It is the latter which predominate today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Whatever else happens, you can be sure that you are in a generally favourable period: the upsetting impact of Mars in personal relationships is countered by the confidence-boosting alignments of Mercury and Jupiter. The best advice comes from younger friends: chill out!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

By now you are thinking along totally new and original lines, and you should feel absolutely certain that things work out to your advantage. You must make sure that partners and colleagues understand your plans perfectly, otherwise you could miss out on their support.