Horoscope January 27, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is now to be a slight change in your emotional disposition. You might not be aware of it until next week but, when it happens, you will begin to realise that the most important quality in your relationships is not passion, but companionship.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If there has been a slight hesitation on your part, I suspect that this is because you instinctively realise that there is more information to come to light. There is everything to be gained from making the most of family discussions. Get something off your chest.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The tendency towards financial complications is increasing, but today is better suited to clearing up loose ends than creating further muddle or confusion. We can now see the first signs of increasing harmony in a special family relationship, and that has to be good news!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you are feeling emotionally drained, then you are totally in tune with your stars and ready for a few days’ rest. If you are on top of the world then you are in some senses defying your planetary cycles! What links these two possibilities? The need to be different – that’s what!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus, the ruler of raw passion, has temporarily reduced its influence over important areas of your life, and you may soon begin to feel that an emotional opportunity has been lost. But when it eventually returns, as it surely will, you will have a chance to play your hand again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You will now begin to feel more open and confident emotionally. Within about three or four days you will also be prepared to reveal a long-kept secret, although you must pick your moment with great skill. The last thing you want to do is cause offence, even inadvertently.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The overwhelming preponderance of planets in your solar chart is urging you to bare your soul. If you are forced into a corner, you might as well make the most of it and brazen it out! You may also surprise partners by saying the opposite from what they expect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have so much more to give than you normally imagine, and you should recognise that other people are now ready to accord you the respect you crave. All you need to do is to play your full hand, including the trumps. You might even have one last ace up your sleeve!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There is so much going on in upbeat areas of your chart that it would be a shame indeed if your responsibilities prevented you from acting on impulse. It goes without saying that adventurous holiday stars are growing stronger by the hour, and if you can’t get away, you’ll definitely be missing out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A personal problem may seem far less important than it did only a few days ago. In the emotional arena it seems as if a distance is soon to be put between you and a loved one, which may actually be a pleasant development! But do everything you can to avoid losing touch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If anything, other people are about to become even more demanding. So far you have been careful to spare someone’s feelings, but eventually your attitude might be, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Or perhaps you can just sit it out until they change their minds.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a marvellous moment for building bridges and mending fences. Ever so gradually you will begin to restore an emotional tie with someone from whom you’ve been apart. At the same time, you may realise that all your hard work and effort have been thoroughly worthwhile.