Horoscope Today, January 27, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

I am sure you know that astrology is linked to numerology. Often this is for sound astronomical reasons. For example, in ancient times we had seven planets, the world was surrounded by seven mountains and humanity was taught wisdom by seven wise men. In other words, it’s a good, optimistic, number!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re looking for more respect – naturally enough. You may have been pinning your hopes on developments in your career, or in whatever other area guarantees your public status, yet the chances are temporarily receding. You may need to wait for another few months.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may make a clean sweep if family and domestic improvements are on the agenda, and be sure that relatives are in no doubt as to your true intentions. It’s possible that someone is about to let you down. That should give you good reason to have a back-up plan.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s definitely time to get out and about and not worry too much about what other people are doing. You may hear news that affects plans to join in a creative and enjoyable activity, so don’t hang around! The quicker you get going, the sooner you’ll reap the rewards.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Some of you are much more affected by current tensions than others, but all of you should stay alive to possibilities that you’d normally ignore or rule out of order. Some plans may need reconsidering, but others should take care of themselves. Your job is to take each case on its own merits.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You seem to be more concerned with public life than with private affairs. Career developments you thought were finished with long ago may require just a little more attention over coming weeks. In any event, it will be pleasant to go over old ground and return to former habits.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The current planetary pattern is excellent for plans for the future, although it may be a wrench when it comes to saying goodbye to people, places and opinions from the past. Above all, play it safe with money. After all, you don’t want someone else to benefit at your expense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

At every moment you are taking decisions which affect your future. Whether this is an enjoyable time or not will depend entirely on how confident you are in your ability to cope with sudden changes of plan, and how ready you are to be thrown back on your own resources.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Over the next few days, the seeds will be sown that will lead to dramatically- changed circumstances over the coming months. Overseas contacts and foreign connections seem to be important, but you’re not yet sure why this is so. Hopefully all will become clear in a couple of weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

First-rate business plans are causing some excitement, no matter how small the financial outlay. Yet it’s absolutely vital that you retain control over even the most insignificant details, otherwise you’ll come unstuck. That would be a shame, especially after all the effort you’ve put in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One major issue that is confusing matters in your relationships, concerns your need for independence and your reluctance to give in to people who are trying to tie you down. But there’s no need for a confrontation. If you explain to partners what you need, then you might find they are surprisingly adaptable – even relieved!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You should let your ambitions loose. Everyone should have their chance to sit at the top table, and now is your turn to grab a little of the limelight, so please don’t hold back or give in to a lack of confidence. If you are hit by the occasional doubt, then summon expert assistance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

So much that’s important is taking place behind the scenes. The air is thick with conspiracies, but you’ll be unable to keep anything secret for long. You may be encouraged to take a completely different approach at work from what is expected of you or considered normal.