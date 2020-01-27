Horoscope Today, January 27, 2020: Leo, Scorpio, Aries, Virgo, Aquarius — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 27, 2020: Leo, Scorpio, Aries, Virgo, Aquarius — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: This week’s planetary emphasis will shift very much towards financial affairs, especially joint arrangements. Money will begin to be a conditioning factor even in romantic relationships, and just what you can and can’t afford will be of primary importance.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: It’s not what happens to you that matters as much as how you interpret it. What transpires now should go a long way towards restoring your confidence. Your faith in humanity, though, will suffer if you fall into the trap of imagining that someone close is some sort of saint.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: The tables are about to turn! Other people have had their say, but the time has come for you to give them a piece of your mind. Now that Mercury is approaching Uranus, you can afford to loosen up and come out with some of your more unusual suggestions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Both personally and professionally, today should be the perfect moment to pursue your ambitions with consistency and dedication. That does not mean, though, that you should allow yourself to be stuck in an unfulfilling rut. There’s always room for improvement, now as much as ever.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Seldom will you have been quite so determined to further the dictates of your heart. Yet with so many planets lurking at the very bottom of your chart, you must realise that all is not sweetness and light. Neither should it be. In actual fact, you thrive on a challenge.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Colleagues, co-workers and business associates alike will have to listen to you. There is so much to be said for putting your proposals on the table now – and don’t let fast-talking salesmen pull the wool over your eyes. I know the facts are difficult to pin down, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t try.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Your ruling planet, Venus, is advising caution. Actually, you must realise that your emotional fantasy life is especially strong, and that it is therefore necessary to separate your image of other people from the realty. Otherwise you’ll set yourself up for a major misunderstanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Magnetic Mars and mischievous Mercury are up to their usual games. All you can hope for is that the resulting dislocation between thought and action doesn’t lead to a parting of the ways. If you and a partner agree to respect each other’s opinions then all should be well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: The Moon is in a sympathetic position, so no worries today, just as long as you keep up to date with a partner’s changing mood. It is time to allow personal matters to take their course. You must realise, though, that what may seem like a setback now is destined to help you on to the right path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Matters related to your prestige, status and professional ambitions are still important, but it’s no use making a frontal assault. Any attempt to further your interests must be based on the proposition that other people need to be seduced rather than coerced.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You Aquarians are flavour of the week, not only as a result of Uranus’ current movements, but also due to amazing planetary alignments just around the corner. Realise that whatever you do now may, therefore, have very long-term consequences. There’s a pleasant surprise on the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: A brilliant relationship between Mercury and a number of other friendly planets is already inspiring you to make one or two outlandish suggestions. You are well within your rights to expect others to do as they are told, but you may also have to bribe them!

