Horoscope January 26, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

I am sure that other people will have a great deal to say about your progress and behaviour, but you needn’t listen too hard. Their opinions will, in fact, have much more relevance to them than to you. Perhaps you will have some good advice to offer in return!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s a fair amount of emotion in the air today, and that’s what accounts for the possible misunderstandings. If you’re arguing your case you might do best to work from your gut reactions, but recognise that what is important to you may be meaningless to other people.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The fact is that no amount of effort is going to make this a day for reasoned discussion, so please don’t imagine that you’re being your normal rational self. Instead, it’s a time for poetry, imagination and love, so don’t argue over trivial facts.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Some of your stars are at their most intense, romantic and imaginative, so you may reach the clouds, but could be let down if your hopes are unrealistic. I have a feeling that it may be something in the news or on TV which exerts the strongest influence on your delicate feelings.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The line-up of planets in your chart really is rather intriguing, to say the least, but if you’re too self-centred you may be knocked off your perch. The Greeks had a word called hubris to describe the pride that comes before a fall, and this is precisely what you should guard against.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s an important time of the month, and one when you would quite honestly do best to check out what other people are doing. It might be a good idea to team up with like-minded souls in a group or society of some sort. A social obligation might have to be abandoned to make the necessary room.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The whole point about today’s planetary picture is that it creates events which are utterly unpredictable. There is supposed to be an uncertainty about the future, but this is really a rather good thing, for it enables you to change your direction and approach in both personal and professional issues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may give free rein to some of your classic Scorpionic instincts, in particular your love of the exotic, of mysterious worlds and spiritual investigation. It’s time to travel to the ends of the earth, if only in your dreams. But if you can plan a round the world trip, then how about it?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you have any financial concerns at all, you must devote whatever time is necessary to sorting them out, and don’t rest until every last detail is clear. As ever, legal issues seem to have an important bearing on your plans. Do you know your rights?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Everything that happens now will evoke fond memories, perhaps of last year. However, while I have nothing against nostalgia, this is no time to dwell on the past. Contemplate the future with hope and optimism, even if someone close is behaving strangely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Two parts of your chart stand out today, and the most important areas of your life therefore involve work and love, including your emotional well-being. In each you should think in terms of a completely fresh start and a break with the habits of the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

I know it’s difficult, but if you can focus on love, pure and simple, devoid of

possessiveness, jealousy or false hopes, this could be a very special time indeed. This is also, by the way, a perfect moment for all of you pursuing personal and creative projects.