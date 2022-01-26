Horoscope Today, January 26, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

A strange combination of planetary aspects today offers a brief respite from pressure and tension, although there’s still plenty to deal with. The faster you act, the better you’ll be in tune with the mood of the times. Oh, and don’t forget to listen to older or more experienced friends.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may make careless assumptions when dealing with people you don’t know so well. This could be the result of over confidence and a tendency to take others for granted. You should shoulder your share of the responsibility for group enterprises. That’s the least that faithful friends expect.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Out-of-the-ordinary experiences are around at the moment, probably involving a person of exceptional skills. You’ll need moral support at work if colleagues come on strong about your lack of commitment in recent months. But, then, certain individuals owe you a favour.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Fresh information could certainly affect your plans. Unexpected news, perhaps concerning a financial or personal matter, could arrive today. You’ll be able to see the good in a situation that may be alarming a close friend. In love, you will soon have cause to be proud of a partner.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

From now on, you may be seeing less of people who have both stimulated and disturbed you in the past. Personal issues which have been subject to unlikely twists and turns should soon be straightened out. Mind you, you may be surprised by the consequences.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re in for what could be an amusing period socially and associates will no doubt have plenty of ideas for livening up an existence which has been rather too routine. You must be flexible – and should be prepared to fit in with the unexpected.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your best ideas are often triggered by chance discussions or encounters. Yet, when the unexpected does occur, it may be distressing. The secret is to remain flexible and open to suggestion. If you can possibly take your professional plans a significant step forward, then don’t give in to doubts and unnecessary delays.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is a great deal of uncertainty at the moment due to the unsteadiness and temporary nature of certain planetary movements. At all times you should be alert to emotional undercurrents. At the very least, you will soon be ready to tell a special person how you feel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should push ahead with all hopeful enterprises but bear in mind that, with the continuing friction between Saturn and Neptune, the financial implications remain fluid to say the least. Friction at work is likely, but could turn out to have surprisingly positive consequences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s difficult for you to be sure of just what is the best way forward at the moment, as the planets assume a formation whose results depend almost entirely on your ability to stay one step ahead of events. The best thing to do now might be to watch and wait until clarity is restored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Not everything is as it seems – as you have discovered. Imaginative get-rich- quick schemes always have hidden pitfalls but, as long as you take the trouble to discover and deal with these, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t proceed with hope in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your confidence should be stronger than usual so, although you’re a natural worrier, you can make use of current optimism to press ahead with ambitious plans. Financial help is on the way – and about time too, you might think. But, it must be said, you could have done more to assist your own situation.