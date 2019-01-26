Horoscope Today January 26, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

It’s Saturday today, the Jewish holy day. It always interests me that the Muslim holiday – Friday – the Jewish and the Christian – Sunday – all follow in a sequence. It’s no coincidence, but the result of ancient astrological arguments about which planet is most important – Venus (Friday), Saturn (Saturday) or the Sun (Sunday). So now you know – it’s all in the stars!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’ve been in the wilderness often enough, and sometimes you’ve felt alone even when surrounded by other people. I hope that recent developments have helped you to feel part of a real family once again. As you’ve discovered, you need more support than you imagined.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Mercury is still behaving strangely, moving from one intriguing region of your horoscope to another, revealing that, from now on, family and domestic affairs may require less thought, and that leisure and entertainment will be higher on your agenda. Think again about an arrangement which may be past its sell-by date.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The financial situation is still deeply uncertain, and there still seems to be a risk of much higher than expected costs. On the other hand, the stars are suggesting that if you want to splash out on luxuries, pleasures and objets d’art, then so be it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As a Cancer you prefer not to face situations head on. Sometimes your tendency to approach life sideways can be a problem, but right now the indirect approach may serve you very well. How about moving forward in your typical sideways, crab-like manner?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Sun decrees that another special time of year is on the way. It is therefore apparent that nobody and nothing can prevent you from altering your lifestyle if that is what you want. Financially, be careful later on for, as the hours pass, you may be more inclined to take risks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although the Sun is responsible for a certain amount of confusion, it is also drawing you deeper into yourself. Spiritually-minded Virgos will be on top form. When you’re in a tight corner you can follow a hunch. You may not be absolutely right, but you’re almost there.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There are a couple of surprises around the next corner. Don’t panic, or imagine that you have been singled out for rough treatment. Such feelings result from the Moon’s slightly destabilising effects, but the real situation is very different and your position is secure in many respects.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Important developments in your intimate life are likely within the next two weeks. It is vital that you take a long-term view of partnership matters right away, otherwise you’ll be wrong-footed later. The last thing you want to do now is surrender your lead or squander your advantages.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your solar horoscope is quite frankly rather bland at the moment. This means that you have plenty of scope to make your own way, but I fear that many Sagittarians may soon be suffering from boredom. That’s because you wrongly imagine that you have been blocked from pursuing a major personal goal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Any negotiations or discussions should proceed quite happily now that Mercury is trucking along through a deeply helpful region of your chart. Wait a few days, perhaps until the end of next week, before expecting results. The message of the day is that freedom is on the way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Look at the long-term and make your plans accordingly. You will soon come to realise just how well off you really are. In the meantime, you’ll be receiving some lively social invitations – and maybe even a romantic proposal. It will all be exciting, but fast.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Beneath the Piscean veneer of vulnerability and weakness, you are really quite a tough character. Colleagues at work and relatives at home may all soon be learning respect for your sheer determination. In fact, you may shortly spring a couple of major surprises on a loved one.