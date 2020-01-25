Horoscope Today, January 25, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Libra, Leo, Pisces, Aries, Cancer – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 25, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Libra, Leo, Pisces, Aries, Cancer – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: There may now be little point in holding further discussions or meetings until the balance of power has shifted and close associates and partners are prepared to adopt a more flexible stance. You’re in an ambitious mood, anxious to do well and come first.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Others may force you to accept certain terms or arrangements that are not entirely to your liking. However, there is plenty of room for negotiation and partners will be happy to modify their plans if asked. All you have to do is find the right way to approach them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: News received from an unexpected source may make your weekend. However, the only real shocks may arise from the spiralling costs of your social plans, or from other very necessary spending. Actually, it’s a useful moment for pinning down partners and sorting out family finances.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Once you decide that enough is enough you can display a determination that belies your usual accommodating reputation. If you feel ignored and side-lined, then don’t worry: before very much longer, partners will be deeply impressed by your amazing achievements.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Your caring and loyal nature is not in doubt. However, you must live up to other people’s image of you if you are not to let them down. It is you who is in control at home, so you may have to shoulder more responsibility than usual. But that’s no bad thing!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: There is nothing wrong with self-interest, but you are now afforded a tremendous opportunity to show just how utterly selfless you can be when the circumstances are right. It’s time to exercise your charitable instincts, doing your valuable bit for the big, wide world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Something or someone is bound to encourage you to take off and make the most of your current advantages. Do whatever you can to attain a greater degree of personal freedom, keeping your responsibilities to a minimum. The last thing you want to do now is over-commit yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You now have a perfect opportunity to confess your real feelings. This may mean apologising to one particular person, or telling someone else that you love them. You owe such honesty to yourself, and you might find that the consequences are much to your liking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: You have studied the information, facts and figures but what is really important is how you feel about particular people or individual issues. Act in accordance with your instincts and hunches, and you may open doors and shed new light on an old problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Certain associates seem to believe that they can pull the wool over your eyes. However, gullible as you may be over some things, you are well aware of the true situation and how to make the most of your resources. These people will be surprised when you stand up for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: In many respects this is a peculiar phase for emotional and family ties, but there may be nothing unusual about this. If you want a peaceful day you must take other people’s wishes fully into account. Otherwise, they’ll badger and bamboozle you until you do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Come what may, you must get all your chores and tasks completed. Boring as it may be, this is a busy day and the accent is on trivia rather than excitement. Finances may require juggling if you are to make ends meet, but then, that’s nothing new!

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App