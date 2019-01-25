Horoscope Today January 25, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

It’s time to remind you that astrology is not about doing what we’re told – or what the stars tell us – but about working out the best way forward. It’s also about doing what’s best for everyone, rather than just for us. After all, the theory runs, if everyone else is happy and prosperous, the better off we will be.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As far as a financial or business arrangement is concerned, it is no use pretending that someone else is in the wrong or imagining that you’ve had a raw deal. Put the past behind you and make your fortune! Remember, though, that love can be the greatest treasure!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are keen to show the world the full range of your talents. Just one word of warning, though: you may not be as genuinely skilled as you imagine in all areas. If you’re out to impress, consult the experts first – otherwise you might come a real cropper.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The challenging relationship between Venus, lady of love, and a number of other planets, decrees that even chance meetings could lead to fascinating alliances. You might even meet someone who attracts you in previously unimagined ways. Turn down no avenue that promises to lead to emotional fulfilment and pleasure.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

How about becoming more broad-minded about personal or domestic issues? Before the week comes to a close you must make a firm resolution to be more tolerant, otherwise someone else will become more and more irritating until you finally want to scream!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Current planetary activity is forcing you to conserve your energies, and about time, too. Remember the famous saying that we human beings do not live by bread alone. You must nurture your spirit if you are to feel truly satisfied and personally fulfilled.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re in a good position to feather your own nest, so don’t let other people get the better of you. Your social stars are shining brightly, so you should have few worries on the personal score. Stick around and you may even share in a partner’s good fortune.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A series of highly significant aspects to your sign are now drawing to a close. However, as the dust settles, I think you’ll see that, all in all, you’ve done extremely well, at least better than you once feared. A loved one is beginning to appreciate the effort you’ve put in on their behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Why hurry? By all means slow down and take your bearings. There is no reason why you shouldn’t hold things up for a while, giving yourself more time in the process. Others must now allow you greater leeway. If they don’t, then you’ll probably get fed up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Hopefully the Moon has done a good job, and you should now be able to detect a ray of hope on the work front. Only if you are determined to shoot yourself in the foot will you fail to prosper. By the same token you will succeed if you take all elementary precautions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life hasn’t always been kind to everyone. Recent developments may have left someone close to you feeling rather bruised emotionally. If you have any compassion, and I know that you have, you will seek out wounded souls and do your best to help them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is your own lack of self-confidence which has prevented you from going the whole hog over career or emotional matters. From now on, you should press ahead with confidence and faith in your own future. After all, if you don’t believe in yourself, it will be difficult for anyone else to give you their full support.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If you are prepared for a parting of the ways, you’ll probably do rather well. The current set of Venusian alignments falls in favourable regions of your horoscope, and there could be fun just around the corner. At the very least, you can begin to change your own behaviour.