Horoscope Today, January 24, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Cancer, the fact that the Sun is still forming a series of intriguing relationships with

other planets could mean that you are gripped by a yearning that can never be satisfied. Aquarius, you should spare as much time as you need to enjoy yourself and taste the delights of love.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The major concern is that you might be confused about a domestic matter. If that does seem to be the case, you must make strident efforts to separate fact from fantasy. It’s not that one is better than the other, but that you need to know when your imagination is running away with you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

All seems to be well at home. However, I suspect that many of you might be surprised to hear that in view of partners’ often stroppy behaviour! What the stars are really saying is that even if you take a bit of a battering in the short run, the consequences this year and next will be in your own best interests.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

In some strange way the Moon is selecting you as a sort of cosmic revolutionary. What this means in practice is unclear, although I suspect that this is an ideal day to flex your emotional muscles and exercise your authority over colleagues and associates.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The fact that the Sun is still forming a series of intriguing relationships with other planets could mean that you are gripped by a yearning that can never be satisfied. Realise that in some senses your dreams are just that – dreams! But if someone close to you should share them, then you’re a lucky person indeed!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Things are moving fast behind the scenes – very fast! In view of the fact that there’s a certain restless influence in your solar chart today, you would do well to talk to everybody about everything as much as possible. That way, you’ll steer clear of looming misunderstandings.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is no need to feel sat upon, hemmed in or exploited. Now that the Moon is influencing the very summit of your chart, you should make a point of being self-interested for a change. If you expect a little respect, then you’ll almost certainly get it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

In some manner which is not easy to understand, achievements in the big wide world will be balanced by an increasing sense of private uncertainty. One option is to stand back and let Fate take its course – and to step into action when the time is right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

I have a very strong feeling that a number of ambitions are about to work out as you always hoped they would, mainly because a series of separate planetary cycles is about to coincide. You might still be surprised by the change in a partner’s opinions, though.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There doesn’t seem to be anything to be gained from going it alone. Indeed, I’d say that it was almost essential to team up with other people, even if that does mean letting them take the lead and set the pace. Your emotions may be a little uncertain today, but you’ll settle down later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

You are communicating your message fairly well – but there’s still room for improvement. Do yourself a favour and tune into all romantic possibilities, recognising that you can be as romantic about places, or even memories, as about people. Wallow in nostalgia and do the minimum work necessary to keep afloat!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You should spare as much time as you need to enjoy yourself and taste the delights of love. This is not a matter of being slack or self-indulgent, but of recharging your emotional batteries. Other people should recognise it as such and give you the benefit of the doubt.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Home and family affairs should take a relatively high priority, partly because someone you live with is waiting for you to take the lead. There doesn’t seem to be anything terribly urgent, at least not as far as your solar chart is concerned, yet you will use your time wisely if you settle outstanding tasks.