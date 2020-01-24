Horoscope Today, January 24, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius– check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 24, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius– check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Superb planetary aspects go a long way towards cheering you up after recent disappointments or frustrations. Domestic arrangements look fortunate but you must be sure to seek a consensus. If you ask other people what they want, you might actually change your own opinions!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: There is always something to be learned from the most innocuous situations. Now, perhaps, you may understand the advantages of linking your financial future with the fortunes of people who have a better business sense than you. You’re still reluctant to let others know everything that’s happening – perhaps with good reason.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: The overall planetary picture is rather helpful. You are inclined to dream of future riches but there is still a chance that you may inflict upon yourself a series of financial blunders. If I could give you any advice, then it would be to check, double-check – and treble check – all details.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Some kind of a power-struggle is bound to be the result of planetary aspects which in all other respects are highly positive. You need to explore your own limits by issuing challenges to other people: their reactions will show whether you have gone too far – or not!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: You should be proud of your achievements, but there are new ways to express your creative potential. What you have to do is find a method of working which allows you to get the best out of your talents. You may also be seizing the moral high ground, answering a question of right and wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: The Moon’s position today will do much to strengthen your emotional commitment to your own future. It is time to stop putting others first and to think about yourself for a change. If there’s any chance of making a break with the bad habits of the past – then take it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: The downside of current energetic trends is that you may take on too much and wear yourself out. Some of you are by now planning for as quiet a period as possible, circumstances permitting, of course. You will soon be in a much stronger position at home, by the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: The Moon’s helpful position is bound to lend you greater confidence, especially if you have been suffering from any personal doubts. You must by now be fully aware that you are on the right course, but do other people agree? Perhaps they need to be persuaded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Emotional involvements and responsibilities should be your priority rather than, say, associations based on work, business or shared hobbies. This way lies greater personal fulfilment and satisfaction. You’re entering a more adventurous and assertive phase, so the indications are excellent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: If you have been holding your peace, the time has come to air your grievances and set the record straight. Be fair, though, and have the self-confidence to admit that the next person’s opinions are as valid as your own. The best way to convince the people you live with that you are right, is to demonstrate that your ideas actually work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: The Sun and Mars, two fiery planets, are now drawing close to a point from which they will play a profound role in your worldly ambitions. Those of you pursuing professional goals must now switch into top gear, and all of you will have to make some quick decisions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: It is success in the world which pleases you at the moment, especially increased status and prosperity. These things will reflect on your private life, making you happier and more content than any amount of navel-gazing or tinkering with your emotions.

