Horoscope Today, January 23, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Given that the overwhelming emphasis of your solar chart is on self-indulgence and unrestricted pleasure, you should try to keep routine and bothersome chores to a minimum. At work, how about a spot of day-dreaming? You never know – you might come up with the answer to a long-running problem.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The very fact that the Moon is making such a particular alignment with your sign means that, symbolically speaking, the world lies at your feet. You can do yourself a great deal of good by using every trick in the book to boost your self-confidence.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

To some extent your behaviour will be quite out of character, in that you will be inclined to keep your feelings to yourself, at least until lunchtime! Such will be the change during the day however that, by evening, indiscretion will be your watchword!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have a reputation for being among the most romantic inhabitants of the cosmos, and today’s inspired Sun-Neptune alignment will bring your expectations to a new peak. Only if you are completely unrealistic will you run the risk of disappointment.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The one plain and simple fact is that your sign is now enjoying planetary influences which are more buoyant, optimistic and good-hearted than any since at least 1992, if not a great deal longer. Do yourself a favour and avoid utterly unnecessary and pointless confrontations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s not always easy to broaden your horizons, but you could have a go! Consider the ethical and moral issues of your actions, and check out all and any overseas implications. It’s a good moment to finalise travel arrangements, and spiritually it’s a time to grow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You can think the unthinkable, but do pay a little more attention than usual to financial affairs, especially as far as they concern other people. Fortunately, any fears or worries may now turn out to be no more than the vague stirrings of your too vivid imagination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You will be obliged to take serious notice of good advice, even if it is not exactly what you wanted to hear. There is really no doubt about that, but you may find that there is almost unlimited flexibility when it comes to putting your plans into action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Pain is usually followed by pleasure and, having dealt with purely routine and unexciting tasks, you will be free to enjoy the fruits of your success. In many ways today should be like a miniature version of the good life: work hard this morning and relax this afternoon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are now in the build-up to the next major lunar pattern, an event of deep significance which will enable you to embark on significant new initiatives. If this makes you feel important, it should, for you will have a chance to take a prominent role in your community.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your solar chart is not a good tool for monitoring physical well-being, but right now we can conclude that your very sensitivity makes this a perfect moment to move in and take whatever steps are necessary in terms of diet or exercise to boost your fitness.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Work hard and play hard seems to be the message coming from your celestial alignments. A determined Moon will enable you, as a Piscean, to put your point across with greater certainty than usual. Your imagination is now in top gear and relations could be mightily impressed.