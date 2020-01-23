Horoscope Today, January 23, 2020: Virgo, Pisces, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Aries, Gemini, Taurus, Leo,

Horoscope Today, January 23, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 23, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Today’s major planetary aspect is not especially rare, but is essential if you are ready to reach any agreements or finalise lasting arrangements. Friends and associates are relying on you, and there’ll come a point quite soon when you’ll have to rise to a fresh personal challenge.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: One aspect of your life to which you may turn your attention is your physical well-being. Get your diet in order and see to it that you are taking appropriate exercise before you find yourself run down and under the weather. In matters of the heart family relationships count for most, so you know where your loyalties lie.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Mercury, the most important planet in your personal scheme of things, is in such a fortunate relationship with Venus that all past differences should now be forgotten. You are at your charming best, especially when you sense adventure on the road ahead.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: The best you can do with today’s planetary alignments is use them to secure approval for your plans at home, whether you are concerned with entertaining or, as seems more likely, with chores and repairs. Basically, it’s a brilliant day for keeping busy.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Happily, the planets are now moving sharply from a position that was obstructive and liable to cause misunderstandings to one which is facilitating travel – and aiding all-round agreement. But, before you’re free, there will be one last hurdle to overcome.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: You are not entirely free of extravagant, wasteful pressures yet one of today’s principal planetary aspects is superb for all those involved in property transactions and domestic spending. You will be in line for some more generosity from partners, so stick around.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Today’s stars are very favourable for all short-distance travel, meetings and discussions. Now is therefore the time to put forward your suggestions and proposals in a clear and reasoned manner. It is up to you to get your thoughts organised so that other people understand them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Something has already been suggested about the prospects for discreet financial arrangements. Today these will move one step closer, but please be generous and try and spread your good fortune around. Younger relations and children deserve your first attention.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: This may sound like old-fashioned fortune-telling, but one reading of today’s planetary pattern is that all your wishes are about to come true. From a realistic perspective, though, it’s all a matter of what you actually want. It also depends on whether you are prepared to put certain preconceptions to one side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: You may imagine you have something to fear from other people going behind your back, but the truth is probably quite the opposite. You, in turn, can help others through your discreet and selfless actions. Also, feel free to spend as much time by yourself as you need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Venus and Mercury are arranged in a lovely relationship to each other and an ideal aspect with your sign. This is therefore the moment to move on to the next phase of life regarding all new ideas and proposals. In short, it’s a passionate period, one when you can pressurise other people into supporting you – if you pick the right time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: People in power and authority are about to see you at your most pleasant and will look kindly on all your modest ventures. In addition, an increase in your earnings now looks imminent. Romantically, you’re still motivated by fantasy rather than by the facts: good for you!

