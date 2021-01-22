Horoscope Today, January 22, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’ll be turning a corner at work before long, perhaps at the beginning of next week. But the real point that your stars are trying to make is that firm foundations are necessary to worldly success. But, then, so are good ideas, so get your thinking-cap on.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Travel stars are reaching yet a new peak and you may be feeling strangely restless. Let me warn you, though, that this is no time for complacency. Drop your guard and you’ll make a silly mistake, one which is so easily avoided: check, re-check and check again!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is no knowing where an invitation or proposal will take you now or over the weekend. It’s very much a case of following the positive path and letting fate weave its wonderful web. You could be making rash promises, so ensure that you’re prepared to follow them through.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is simply no way to get plans off the ground without the full support of partners and colleagues. Someone older or more experienced holds the key, perhaps in the form of financial backing. Your strong point now is your charm – and your irresistible ability to wrap partners around your little finger.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s time to pamper yourself. You’re coming to the end of a period when there’s been continual pressure on your expenses, but it’s still too early to relax. Wait for the offers to flood in. Keep your diary open, just in case you get a better social offer!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may be pushed into making a snap decision but, if you know what’s good for you, you will draw back from a final commitment. Romantic Virgos can expect events to move their way, and about time, too. But don’t let anyone blame you for past misdemeanours – when they’re not your fault!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A battle royal is taking place between family commitments and worldly ambitions. The next major lunar pattern is seeing to it that the personal side of life will win out over your public duties. If you’ve felt hard-done-by recently, don’t worry – you’re about to turn the tables on a rival.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be inclined to act the firebrand. Far better, though, to stand aside and to let other people fight their own battles. There is absolutely no point in getting involved, especially as you might make a bad situation worse. Oh, and isn’t it about time you told someone you loved them?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The general mood should alter around early evening, taking you into more serious realms. Prepare for a change of plan and keep your schedule open for the next few days. A mystery could be cleared up, but, confusingly, there could be more than one answer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life is certainly hotting up and you’ll put the health of your relationships, both personal and professional, before everything else. Romantic Capricorns are in for a treat, but don’t rush it – the next four weeks bring pleasant emotional planets. Be sceptical of amazing financial offers, though.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Get things moving while a great many decisive planets are so very active. You must remember, though, that others have contributed to your happiness and offer them the recognition and gratitude they deserve. After all, while life is heading your way, you need to carry partners with you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There can be few Pisceans who are not enjoying a love affair of sorts at the moment, whether with a long-term partner, a new friend, or even a place, a pet or a favourite dream! Social and emotional pressures in your horoscope are overwhelming, and there’s a sense of freedom and infinite possibilities.