Horoscope Today, January 22, 2020: Pisces, Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Virgo

Horoscope Today, January 22, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: By now you’re probably wondering if your personal life will ever be the same again. The answer is probably ‘no’. The reason is, whatever your first impressions, that this is a period of long-term improvement: to welcome in the new, you must be prepared to wave farewell to the old.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: There is nothing unsaid which may not be brought into the open. In fact, the more prepared you are to utter various home truths, the more likely you are to earn the respect of your fellows. Not everyone will be pleased, mind you, and you might have to apologise – at least once!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Astrologically speaking the Moon is under your control today. In other words, you have the decisive say in what happens at home. You are also responsible for your own feelings and can therefore blame nobody else if you are not happy with the way things turn out.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Your deepest desire will be not only to spend extra time at home, but hide yourself away completely. This is typical behaviour and so should surprise nobody, least of all you! However, by tomorrow your confidence will be growing – and you’ll be back in the driving seat.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Life’s normal little complications are bound to continue. However, you may take advantage of the fact that Venus’ position is now absolutely ideal for your romantic life, whatever your age, circumstances, experience or inclinations. Go out there and be your charming best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: One of the major issues of the moment is security. However, the stars suggest that more important considerations are emotional happiness and peace of mind, and that might be why you’ll be seeking romantic commitment – and testing a loved one’s loyalty.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: A partner still seems to be irritable or short-tempered, perhaps because they’re not getting what they want. Unless you are ready to follow a struggle through to a successful conclusion, please try to be just that much more flexible and accommodating over all contentious personal issues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: The fact that this is a relatively prosperous phase should insure you against the inevitable minor fluctuations in your income and give you the confidence to make more definite plans for the future. One word of warning at the moment is not to push yourself so hard that you end up worn out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: There is a fair amount of tension in the air today, probably caused by a combination of some people who can’t decide what they want and others who are determined to strike extreme postures. People are trying to break free from emotional chains: be patient, and be tolerant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: You have every reason to strike a militant pose, standing up for yourself and defending your own interests. You may have to take on more than one job at once, spreading your talents around. Also, do try to find some time for socialising – you deserve no less.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Keep your nose out of other people’s business, no matter how tempting it may be to interfere. There is too much going on in your world for you to dissipate your energy on other people’s affairs. Instead you should concentrate on getting your own life together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Your personal and professional lives seem to be coming together in a way which is nothing if not fortuitous. Even those of you not currently in paid employment will gain from pursuing worldly interests. The stars’ advice is to plan for the long-term.

