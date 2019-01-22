Horoscope Today January 22, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

If yesterday was ‘ruled’ by the Moon, today’s presiding planet is Mars. This, the theory runs, should therefore be a Martial day. But what does that mean? Energetic, full of enthusiasm and zest for life: those are the good qualities. Weaknesses to be particularly aware of include aggression and impatience. My advice? Be patient!

Advertising

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

I am quite sure that in the past you have been slighted at work. However, it takes a brave person to get the better of you. At least a financial wrong should soon be put to rights. In matters of the heart, your feelings are still dominated by fantasies – rather than facts. Nothing wrong with that!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A first glance at your planetary picture suggests that the current situation is rather simple. A deeper examination, however, reveals subtleties that are intimately bound up with how successfully you communicate with close partners. The golden rule is – always give them a chance to respond!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury’s intriguing relationship with unusual Uranus is highly significant because of its surprising influence over your entire life. The net result will be contradictory influences and a forecast of awkward choices. But, then, sometimes a muddle helps you make your escape!

Advertising

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The planetary picture has been unsettled for so long, and a lot of troubled waters have flowed under the bridges in recent times. As from now, the Cancerian horoscope is becoming decidedly more relaxed. You’ll do well, by the way, if you take the moral high ground.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mercury has spent the last few weeks extravagantly influencing your sign, so you should have had ample room to gather information and to make your choices. There is no point at all in giving other people the run-around – you’ll only waste valuable time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon’s practical presence encourages you to make your own way within the family and, in all matters concerning the home, you should keep your own counsel. Nobody can give you advice which will match your own ideas, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t listen courteously.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus and Jupiter are offering all the help you need. Personally, emotionally and professionally, your life can be transformed. All you need to do is accept that a particular chapter has come to an end – and that the people who can help you might be the last ones you would have thought of.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

For quite some time you have buried your head in the sand, but then this is a terribly natural thing for any Scorpio to do. Looking at things from the other angle, why should you get involved in matters which you honestly feel are none of your business?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Please don’t complain about your financial situation. There is a great deal you can do to help yourself and heave yourself up by your own boot straps. It is amazing how well you can do when you try. And the lesson here is that, as soon as you make an effort, you’ll get more than you asked for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You, as a Capricorn, know better than anyone that certain past obligations cannot be ignored. If you want to renege on a promise, do so with the absolute total minimum of fuss! At work, an employer needs placating, so tread carefully and smile sweetly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If there is any chance of a confrontation then it’s likely to be caused by a massive muddle! I don’t think you need work too hard or long to prevent some sort of showdown. When push comes to shove, you may indeed find that a threatened confrontation fails to materialise. Family members may even do what they’re told!

Advertising

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon moves on today, exerting an additional role in your partnerships. This means that you will have to take other people’s wishes into account, but that partnerships will offer considerable benefits. Keep an eye on private priorities but give the emphasis to public projects.